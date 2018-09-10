A rescue team from the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) received notice of the injured sea turtle at 12:45pm yesterday (Sept 9).
When arriving at the scene rescue workers found a local resident and tourist digging the turtle from the sand.
After freeing the turtle Kusoldharm rescue workers transferred it to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre for medical treatment.
Officials from the centre have stated that the turtle, of unknown age and sex, weighs about 30 kilograms. It is believed that the turtle’s front left flipper was slashed by a discarded fishing net.
