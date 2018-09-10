THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Injured sea turtle found washed up on Phuket beach

PHUKET: An unknown species of sea turtle was found washed up on Kamala Beach yesterday afternoon with one of its flippers slashed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 September 2018, 10:34AM

A rescue team from the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) received notice of the injured sea turtle at 12:45pm yesterday (Sept 9).

When arriving at the scene rescue workers found a local resident and tourist digging the turtle from the sand.

After freeing the turtle Kusoldharm rescue workers transferred it to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre for medical treatment.

Officials from the centre have stated that the turtle, of unknown age and sex, weighs about 30 kilograms. It is believed that the turtle’s front left flipper was slashed by a discarded fishing net.

 

 

