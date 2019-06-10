PHUKET: An injured bottlenose dolphin has been taken into care after being rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, over the weekend.

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 June 2019, 03:41PM

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin, measuring some two metres long, was found at Thai Muang Beach yesterday (June 9) at about 4pm.

The mammal had had bruises on its dorsal fin and mouth and a cut below its right eye.

Local park officers were called, who in turn notified marine biologists at the Phang Nga Aquaculture Research and Development Center – located near the northern end of Thai Muang Beach.

The dolphin was brought back to the Phang Nga Aquaculture Research and Development Center for treatment as it was too week to be returned to the sea due to the strong onshore surf, marine officials noted.