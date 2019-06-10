THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Injured bottlenose dolphin rescued at Thai Muang

PHUKET: An injured bottlenose dolphin has been taken into care after being rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, over the weekend.

marineanimalsenvironment
By The Phuket News

Monday 10 June 2019, 03:41PM

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin as rescued at Thai Muang Beach, north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 9). Photo: PR Dept

The dolphin, measuring some two metres long, was found at Thai Muang Beach yesterday (June 9) at about 4pm.

The mammal had had bruises on its dorsal fin and mouth and a cut below its right eye.

Local park officers were called, who in turn notified marine biologists at the Phang Nga Aquaculture Research and Development Center – located near the northern end of Thai Muang Beach.

The dolphin was brought back to the Phang Nga Aquaculture Research and Development Center for treatment as it was too week to be returned to the sea due to the strong onshore surf, marine officials noted.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rare false killer whales emerge near Koh Tao
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear
40 rare baby leatherback turtles hatch in Phang Nga
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
Dolphin in care dies, Phuket marine experts now question ‘plastic’
UPDATED / CORRECTED: Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic
Injured dolphin recovered at Phuket beach
Phuket’s beach-touring croc still waiting for a new home
Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
Injured sea turtle found washed up on Phuket beach
300 endangered turtles found dead off Mexico beach
Injured turtle rescued at Kamala

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Waiting for Karon Municipality to follow the example. But since these clever guys even put electri...(Read More)

US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

Why no activities with the Phuket Navy League?...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

This morning when people/pest control firms called PWA 076-319173, the calls were not answered....(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

Anyway, who wants to buy this Phoenix wreck? It never will become sea worthy, and if so, no chinese ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Patong gets further and further behind about what is attractive for tourists. Just alone the bad sme...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

I just love the spacious clean footpaths and the pedestrian crossings with their own traffic lights ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Who wants to be surrounded by aggressive touts pushing ping pong shows? You fight your way past one ...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

'A smart town like Singapore" That would be the worst case.Why doesn't the serial poste...(Read More)

TAT targets Eastern European market in bid to boost yacht tourism

Maybe that is what they can do with the Phoenix...clean it up for use as a low-budget yacht trip opt...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Lot of times there is complete absence of thinking/being considered about other people ( see photos)...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor

 