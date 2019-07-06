THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Inflation falls for third month

BANGKOK: Inflation in the first half of this year was reported at 0.92%, while inflation in June was reported at 0.87% due to continually falling oil prices, reports the state news agency NNT.

economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 7 July 2019, 10:00AM

Phimchanok Wornkhorphorn, Director of the Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office. Photo: NNT

Phimchanok Wornkhorphorn, Director of the Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office. Photo: NNT

Phimchanok Wornkhorphorn, Director of the Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, on Monday (July 1) said the ministry has again adjusted inflation forecasts for the whole of 2019 to between 0.7% and 1.3%, or an average of 1% – compared with earlier forecasts of 0.7% to 1.7% or an average of 1.2%. (See story here.)

The latest adjustment was in line with the country’s current economic situation, Mr Phimchanok said.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.87% in June for the fresh food category, such as vegetables and fruit, which may have been damaged during the rainy season causing a price increase of 12.7%, Mr Phimchanok reported.

Other goods, which have sold at higher prices, included rice and pork, he said.

However, oil prices had dropped 5.62%, thus slowing June’s inflation for a third consecutive month, compared to a 1.15% increase in oil prices earlier this year.

Director Phimchanok assured that Thailand was not in a tight financial situation as manufacturers had continued to generate income and the prices of many farm goods have risen, including rice, raw palm and rubber. 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Poll: The cost of living in paradise
Consumer confidence at 21-month low
TAT cuts tourism revenue estimate
Compulsory insurance for tourists eyed
Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further
Diversion tactic:  Highways Dept spends B720mn on ‘ring road’  to ease impending light-rail traffic congestion
Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again
Saha scales back as baht rises, consumer spending continues to fall
Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty
Airbnb enters Phuket ‘Luxe’ market
Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster
Taxi drivers protest over Grab legalisation
Business confidence hits 15-month low
Asean leaders emphasise economic strength in face of US-China tensions
Rescuers scour rubble as Cambodia building collapse toll rises to 17

 

Phuket community
Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

and i suggest people use eyes, brain and reason because its real life and not just kindergarden...(Read More)

Five arrested for drugs in three days, motorbikes and pickup truck seized

What will happen with the seized cars and motorbikes?...(Read More)

81 cabbies held for breaking laws

Time they do that on Phuket too. For the sake of creating a better Tourist Phuket image. Something ...(Read More)

Five arrested for drugs in three days, motorbikes and pickup truck seized

Well done! I wish the rest of the RTP was as active and efficient as the drug team. Keep at it, an...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn scrambles to find lifeguards for Surin Beach

Good old Ma Ann- 'its all the tourists' fault'....(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn scrambles to find lifeguards for Surin Beach

A Orbor Tor Chief is a public servant. A good Orbor Tor Chief looks after the well being and safety ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to remain open for grand opening

.."This was decided for security purpose".. What kind of security is needed for opening a...(Read More)

Phoenix: A year after Thailand’s worst tour boat disaster, safety remains a publicity priority

Like the entire operation surrounding the Phoenix, this investigation is a farce, and I doubt that t...(Read More)

Rawai residents forced to evacuate due to ammonia gas leak

Third time now. In 2015 also....(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Wiesel, I suggest you go look at Australian series "Bondi Rescue."...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club

 