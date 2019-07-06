BANGKOK: Inflation in the first half of this year was reported at 0.92%, while inflation in June was reported at 0.87% due to continually falling oil prices, reports the state news agency NNT.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 7 July 2019, 10:00AM

Phimchanok Wornkhorphorn, Director of the Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office. Photo: NNT

Phimchanok Wornkhorphorn, Director of the Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, on Monday (July 1) said the ministry has again adjusted inflation forecasts for the whole of 2019 to between 0.7% and 1.3%, or an average of 1% – compared with earlier forecasts of 0.7% to 1.7% or an average of 1.2%. (See story here.)

The latest adjustment was in line with the country’s current economic situation, Mr Phimchanok said.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.87% in June for the fresh food category, such as vegetables and fruit, which may have been damaged during the rainy season causing a price increase of 12.7%, Mr Phimchanok reported.

Other goods, which have sold at higher prices, included rice and pork, he said.

However, oil prices had dropped 5.62%, thus slowing June’s inflation for a third consecutive month, compared to a 1.15% increase in oil prices earlier this year.

Director Phimchanok assured that Thailand was not in a tight financial situation as manufacturers had continued to generate income and the prices of many farm goods have risen, including rice, raw palm and rubber.