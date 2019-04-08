THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Infinite Luxury unveils new marketing team

PHUKET: Infinite Luxury, the management company of Kata Rocks, has announced the appointment of its newest senior team members that further strengthens its marketing team.


By The Phuket News

Monday 8 April 2019, 04:16PM

From left: Kunrapats ‘Dome’ Yodsapakphinyo, Russell Chew, Marie Goneville



“I am delighted to welcome two talented professionals to the Infinite Luxury family, in addition to promoting one of our most senior colleagues from within – providing an excellent example of the career development opportunities available at Infinite Luxury,” Michael Nurbatlian, Director of Marketing at Infinite Luxury, said.

“All bring a wealth of experience to their respected field from different parts of the world, and I am confident that they will all play an important role in further strengthening Kata Rock’s position as Phuket's leading luxury resort.”

The new appointments see Marie Gonneville taking up the position of Marketing Communications Manager at Kata Rocks.

Ms Gonneville holds a BA in communications, journalism and PR from the University of Montreal in Canada. She has over 15 years of experience in luxury brand marketing having started her career as a brand manager and ambassador for Grand Marnier in Canada followed by a longer stint at Moët Hennessy as regional marketing manager. She was key account manager at Diageo returning to Moët Hennessy as national PR and communications manager looking after the entire brand portfolio of Moët Hennessy Canada part of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

Laguna Golf Phuket

Russell Chew has been appointed Events Director with Infinite Luxury. He joins Infinite Luxury with a wealth of experience across creative fields from hair and makeup artistry with M.A.C Cosmetics and Dior Backstage, fashion showcase styling and choreography to creative directing for Sony Singapore and TV production. Mr Chew’s career in events started in 2004 and since then has organised hundreds of event projects in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Thailand, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and now in Phuket.

He also played a key role in the success of the 2018 Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous, helping position it as the leading yachting event in Asia.

The third appointment sees Kunrapats ‘Dome’ Yodsapakphinyo take up the position of Infinite Luxury Club Manager. With more than 20 years of residential sales experience, Mr Kunrapats first joined Kata Rocks in 2008 during pre-opening phase and was instrumental in the success of Kata Rocks property sales. Mr Kunrapats will oversee the operations of the Infinite Luxury Club, which combines exclusive property investment with luxury lifestyle. The private club brings together financial investment and a luxury lifestyle, offering owners a second home and much more, without the management hassles of direct proprietorship.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

