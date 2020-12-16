BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Infected trio face stiff action

Infected trio face stiff action

THAILAND: The three Thai women who sparked panic in Chiang Mai after sneaking back into Thailand from Myanmar while infected with the coronavirus will face serious charges, local police said yesterday (Dec 15).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthMyanmarSafety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 08:47AM

Mobile units are stationed in Muang district of Chiang Mai to conduct tests after returnees from Myanmar were found to have the coronavirus. Photo: Chiang Mai PR.

Mobile units are stationed in Muang district of Chiang Mai to conduct tests after returnees from Myanmar were found to have the coronavirus. Photo: Chiang Mai PR.

Pol Lt Gen Prachuap Wongsuk, deputy chief of Provincial Police Region 5, which covers the upper North, including Chiang Rai, said the three women were yesterday discharged from Nakornping Hospital in the province and it was time for them to be held accountable for their actions.

Mae Sai police station in Chiang Rai has been ordered to press charges against the trio that will stand as a warning to others not to attempt similar transgressions, he said.

The three sneaked back from the Myanmar border town of Tachileik into Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district late last month.

Dr Worachet Techarak, director of Nakornping Hospital, confirmed that it was safe for the three women to go back home and that they were no longer contagious.

Two other COVID-19 patients were still being treated at the hospital, the doctor said.

The three women are likely to be charged with illegal entry, violating an order issued under a 2005 emergency decree to shut the border during the COVID-19 pandemic, and defying an order by the Chiang Rai governor to suspend border crossings on March 21, said Pol Lt Gen Prachuap.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The first charge carries a maximum fine of B2,000, the second a maximum prison sentence of two years and/or a fine of up to B40,000 and the third could result in a year in jail and a B100,000 fine, he said.

The government’s COVID-19 information centre, meanwhile, recorded nine new cases yesterday, one of whom was a 30-year-old pharmacist from Ethiopia who is five months pregnant.

She arrived in Thailand on Nov 4 and stayed at a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Bangkok until she tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov 18, the last day she was required to be in quarantine upon arriving in Thailand, said the centre in a Facebook post.

She was then transferred to a private hospital for treatment although she did not show any symptoms, according to information given by a centre spokesman.

The other eight new infections comprised two people from Switzerland, one from the UK, one from Romania, one from the Netherlands, two from the US and one hailing from Qatar.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 16 December 2020 - 09:38:49 

Blow out that prison & fine candle threat. The 3 women probably not even have the money to pay the hospital bills. They just get a warning ( don't do it again) and send home to their 'poor' families.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket
National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket
TAT hooks up with Tinder to target singles travel
WHO in talks with Pfizer, Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine access
Electricity outage to affect Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby among new Covid cases! Sirinath for UNESCO World Heritage Site? || December 15
ICC rejects Uighur genocide complaint against China
No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares
New Year celebrations allowed, all provinces COVID-safe
Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status
Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays
London set for tighter virus curbs as Netherlands enters Xmas lockdown
Fraud charges taint ’We Travel Together’ scheme
PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens

 

Phuket community
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Well well to day it’s only 75 flight too phuket some AirAsia,Vietjet, BangkokAir,Smile +++...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Pure fantasy and more lies. More flights with no passengers . The airlines are not stupid . If the g...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

“A face recognition system,... an automatic temperature measurement system, connected to wristband...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Thai people don't like to complain to peoples faces and do like to use social media. The effect ...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The problem is lack of choice. In Bangkok the same service could cost maybe 50B if you just flag dow...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

...be better to stick with the " Dubai News" or the " Nursultan Times"?...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

"..same as people like you" Good ! My friends are definitely not to find among haters and...(Read More)

Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status

Hard to believe that Phuket Sirinath 'national' park is going to get a Unesco status. Unesco...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Also a ride with a TukTuk inside Patong for 200THB is a rip off. Asuming you come from a developed c...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

The Thai paper tiger bureaucracy in full manifesting. Road safety outline campaign, from 1 Dec until...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point

 