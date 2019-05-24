Kata Rocks
Industry-leading PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards celebrates 14 years of excellence

The long-running and most respected real estate awards programme brings prestige to the kingdom’s top destinations including Phuket.

By Sponsored

Sunday 26 May 2019, 12:00PM

Thailand’s largest and most prestigious annual event for the real estate sector will once again return to celebrate what the country’s finest developers and leaders can offer.

The kingdom’s real estate industry has become one of the leaders in the Asean region, with its evergreen appeal, and strong condominium, resort and niche segments such as senior living, co-working spaces, and smart home development.

Whilst Bangkok today offers world-class skyscrapers and integrated communities, and major zones like the Eastern Economic Corridor represent the vast opportunities available for small or large business ventures, popular investment and tourist destinations like Phuket has remained on the radar of international tourists, serial investors and property-seekers, largely because of the island’s stock of resort, hotel residences, and increasingly mixed-use retail and lifestyle facilities.

“Even with the advent of e-commerce in our country, it is exciting that there is always high demand for retail space in locations like Greater Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket,” said Mr. Prayoth Benyasut, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Office of the Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry of Commerce, who was the guest of honour at last year’s PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards annual gala dinner.

“There is confidence in the built environment in Thailand that makes entrepreneurs, consumers and business owners choose our country. On behalf of the Thai Ministry of Commerce, I encourage Thai developers to always champion sustainable growth to allow related industries to progress even further,” he added in his keynote address.

This year, developers from Phuket and key investment hotspots in the country are invited to participate at the 14th Annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, which will be presented on Friday, 9 August 2019 at the Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Bangkok.

Supported by global brands such as platinum sponsor Hitachi Elevators & Escalators, official airline Thai Airways, and official portal partner DDproperty.com, Thailand’s leading property site, the glittering gala will be presenting more than 45 honours including awards for Best Developer, Best Boutique Developer, special awards include Real Estate Personality of the Year, Special Recognition for Public Facilities, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Design and Construction, Sustainable Development and Building Communities.

Around 600 guests and VIPs are expected to join the gala, which is exclusive for shortlisted developers, sponsors and partners. Led by Suphin Mechuchep, Managing Director of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the panel of judges of the Thailand Property Awards comprises accredited professionals and experts within the industry. Judging is conducted fairly and with utmost integrity, with the process entirely surpervised by BDO, one of the world’s largest and award-winning networks of accounting and auditing firms.

Nominations are now open for registration until 7 June 2019. Visit www.asiapropertyawards.com  for the full list of categories and criteria.

 

 

