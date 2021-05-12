Indoor and Martial Arts Games moved

THAILAND: The cabinet yesterday (May 11) approved the postponement of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said.

Muay-Thai

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 May 2021, 02:15PM

Thai athletes take part in the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. Photo: Risato Ando.

The sixth edition of the tournament, originally scheduled to be held in Chon Buri and Bangkok this month, will now be staged from March 10-19, 2022.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced earlier this year the postponement of the Games citing the global pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry then asked the government to approve the move which was endorsed by the cabinet during yesterday’s meeting.

Traisuree said the Tourism and Sports Ministry was told to seek advice from the Health Ministry on COVID-19 protocols to ensure safety for all parties involved during the tournament.

The event is a fusion of the Asian Indoor Games and the Asian Martial Arts Games, both of which proved unpopular.

Thailand hosted the inaugural Asian Indoor Games in 2005 and the first - and only - Asian Martial Arts Games in 2009.

The previous AIMAG was held in Turkmenistan in 2017.

A total of 30 sports - 28 medal and two demonstration events - are set to feature on the programme for the AIMAG, the OCA confirmed last year.

The medal sports include dance sport, chess, futsal, Muay Thai, kickboxing, jujitsu, pencak silat, hoop takraw/sepak takraw, kurash, cheerleading, sambo, and indoor rowing.

The AIMAG is the latest major OCA event to be moved as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2021 Asian Beach Games in China were postponed for a second time in December with new dates yet to be confirmed by the OCA.