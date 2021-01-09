Indonesian plane feared crashed, 62 passengers and crew aboard

INDONESIA: An Indonesian budget airline jet suspected to have crashed into the sea just minutes after take-off from Jakarta had 62 passengers and crew on board, including 10 children, the transport minister said Saturday (Jan 9).



By AFP

Saturday 9 January 2021, 09:07PM

A security personnel stands in front of a sign for a crisis centre for Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 at the Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Tangerang near Jakarta. Photo: AFP