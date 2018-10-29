THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Indonesian passenger plane missing over Java Sea

JAKARTA: An Indonesian Lion Air passenger plane went missing shortly after taking off from the Jakarta airport this morning (Oct 29), an aviation authority official said, adding that a search and rescue operation is under way.

transportSafety
By AFP

Monday 29 October 2018, 10:18AM

The plane went missing about 13 minutes after takeoff this morning (Oct 29). Image: AFP

The plane went missing about 13 minutes after takeoff this morning (Oct 29). Image: AFP

The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control around 6:30 am, about 13 minutes after it took off, bound for Pangkal Pinang on the island of Bangka off the coast of Sumatra island.

“It’s true that Lion Air JT 610 has lost contact. We have forwarded the information to search and rescue teams,” AirNav Indonesia spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas said in a statement.

It was not clear how many people were on board the flight.

The FlightRadar website tracked the plane, showing it looping south on take-off and then heading north before the flight path ended abruptly over the Java Sea, not far from the coast.

QSI International School Phuket

Indonesia relies heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands but has a poor aviation safety record and has suffered several fatal crashes in recent years.

A 12-year-old boy was the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed eight people in mountainous eastern Indonesia in August.

In August 2015, a commercial passenger aircraft operated by Indonesian carrier Trigana crashed in Papua due to bad weather, killing all 54 people on board.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Man killed in motorbike collision with pickup truck
Russian tourist injured in motorbike fall down hill
Appeal launched for Irish tourist after ‘horrific’ Phuket road accident
Phuket road resurfacing sees at least 20 injured, nine in one night
Rawai beach speedboat refueller arrested, but refuelling continues incognito
Phuket Marine Office urges water safety for Loy Krathong
Aussie safe after yacht catches ablaze off Patong Beach
Woman safe after pinned under cab in 7-Eleven delivery truck flip
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Nine Brits safe after yacht set afire by lightning
Phuket marine safety inspected ahead of high season
Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket

 