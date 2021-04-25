The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Indonesian navy confirms submarine sank

Indonesian navy confirms submarine sank

WORLD: An Indonesian submarine that vanished off the coast of Bali has sunk, the navy said yesterday (Apr 24), dashing hopes that its 53 crew would be saved.

accidentsdisastersdeathmarine
By AFP

Sunday 25 April 2021, 03:00PM

The KRI Nanggala 402, one of five submarines in the Indonesian fleet, disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off Bali. Debris found yesterday was confirmed to have come from the sub, navy officials said. Photo: AFP.

The KRI Nanggala 402, one of five submarines in the Indonesian fleet, disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off Bali. Debris found yesterday was confirmed to have come from the sub, navy officials said. Photo: AFP.

The navy’s chief said a search party had recovered fragments from the KRI Nanggala 402 including items from inside the vessel, whose oxygen reserves were already believed to have run out.

Warships, planes and hundreds of military personnel have been searching for the stricken vessel. Authorities had said the German-built craft was equipped with enough oxygen for only three days after losing power.

That deadline passed early yesterday.

“We have raised the status from submiss to subsunk,” navy chief Yudo Margono told reporters, adding that the retrieved items could not have come from another vessel.

“(The items) would not have come outside the submarine if there was no external pressure or without damage to its torpedo launcher.”

Navy officials displayed several items including a piece of a torpedo and a bottle of grease used to lubricate a submarine’s periscope.

They also found a prayer mat used by Muslims.

The submarine - one of five in Indonesia’s fleet - disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island.

An oil spill spotted where the submarine was thought to have submerged pointed to possible fuel-tank damage, fanning fears of a deadly disaster.

There were concerns that the submarine could have been crushed by water pressure if it sank to depths reaching 700 metres - well below what it was built to withstand.

The vessel was scheduled to conduct the training exercises when it asked for permission to dive. It lost contact shortly after.

Authorities have not offered possible explanations for the submarine’s sudden disappearance or commented on questions about whether the decades-old vessel was overloaded.

MIA KAI HIGHER

The military has said the submarine, delivered to Indonesia in 1981, was seaworthy.

Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the United States and Australia, were among nations helping in the hunt with nearly two dozen ships deployed to scour a search zone covering about 10 square nautical miles (34 square kilometres).

Australia’s HMAS Ballarat arrived yesterday with a US P-8 Poseidon aircraft also helping to look for the craft.

Singapore’s MV Swift Rescue - a submarine rescue vessel - was expected later yesterday.

Indonesia’s military said earlier it had picked up signs of an object with high magnetism at a depth of between 50 and 100 metres, fanning hopes of finding the submarine.

But yesterday’s announcement means the Southeast Asian archipelago joins a list of countries struck by fatal submarine accidents.

Among the worst was the 2000 sinking of the Kursk, the pride of Russia’s Northern Fleet.

That submarine was on manoeuvres in the Barents Sea when it sank with the loss of all 118 aboard. An inquiry found a torpedo had exploded, detonating all the others.

Most of its crew died instantly but some survived for several days before suffocating.

In 2003, 70 Chinese naval officers and crew were killed, apparently suffocated, in an accident on a Ming-class submarine during exercises in 2003.

Five years later, 20 people were killed by poisonous gas when a fire extinguishing system was accidentally activated on a Russian submarine being tested in the Sea of Japan.

And in 2018, authorities found the wreckage of an Argentine submarine that had gone missing a year earlier with 44 sailors aboard.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism goals dashed after third COVID surge
Asean leaders agree five-point plan for Myanmar
Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices
Calls for lockdown mounting
Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’
Phuket people leaving the province and returning now face rapid test requirement
Red-zone shopping hours cut further
Phuket’s mass vaccination efforts can catch Maldives, Seychelles, says Vice Governor
Home death sparks outcry over bed shortages
Phuket rapid tests identify four COVID carriers on arrival
Activists Somyot, Pai Dao Din walk free on bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 50,000 cases as Pfizer, Sputnik V vaccines come to the Kingdom || April 23
Phuket airport van warning as island infections continue to rise
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga staying overnight face quarantine, no rapid tests
Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

 

Phuket community
Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

This relates the farangs who attended the super spreader music festivals but decline requests to go ...(Read More)

Asean leaders agree five-point plan for Myanmar

It's sad but none of this matters. Which country in the region can or would actually do anything...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

Another example of dual pricing. Thais, if even arrested, fined B0. Foreigners B20,000. Really ju...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

Just like with motorcycle helmuts the police will target the foreigners not the locals for not weari...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

And then the Immigration Thailand pay the fee, to Apple and goggle for have this app open for anothe...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

@Christy: Unfortunately no. What was dropped was the requirement for the individual to report (TM-2...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

Heroes. LOL. If it's so "essential" why was it down AGAIN in the first place, never...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

You remember those huge parties that destroyed our fragile excuse for a tourism industry just 2 week...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

I was having breakfast in the Mcdonalds in Cherng talay a couple days ago. There were five Food Pand...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

I thought the "Householder" TM-30 requirement had been scrapped as well it should. Beyond ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket

 