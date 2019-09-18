INDONESIAN FOOD FESTIVAL

Start From: Thursday 24 October 2019, 11:30AM to Sunday 27 October 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

WITH GUEST CHEFS IGEDE AND PARTAMADANA FROM LE MERIDIEN BALI, JIMBARAN.

The exotic tastes and colours of Indonesian cuisine awaits! Explore regional Balinese and Indonesian specials including Bebek Betutu, Sate, Babi Guling, Jimbaran Seafood, and Otak Otak, coupled with live entertainment and shows at these venues:

BUFFET DINNER AND BALINESE SHOW - 24 & 26 Oct at Pakarang Restaurant. THB 1,275++ Per Adult.

BBQ BUFFET DINNER WITH FIRESHOW AND DJ MUSIC. 25 Oct at Beach BBQ. THB 1,500++ Per Adult.

'AU SOLEIL' BRUNCH BUFFET: BALINESE-STYLE SEAFOOD, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT. 27 Oct at Beach BBQ. THB 850++ Per Adult.

*Prices are subject to 17.7% government tax and service charge.