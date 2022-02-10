BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans

Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans

JAKARTA: Indonesia began testing a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans yesterday (Feb 9) after getting the green light from the drug regulator as the country faces a rising wave of virus cases.

CoronavirusCOVID-19ChinesehealthVaccine
By AFP

Thursday 10 February 2022, 09:55AM

A health worker prepares a syringe with the Sinovac vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at an Islamic elementary school in Banda Aceh yesterday (Feb 9). Photo: AFP

A health worker prepares a syringe with the Sinovac vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at an Islamic elementary school in Banda Aceh yesterday (Feb 9). Photo: AFP

Research on the “Merah Putih” ("Red White") vaccine - named after the colours of the Indonesian national flag - is led by Airlangga University and Biotis Pharmaceutical Indonesia.

The project has suffered delays since starting in 2020, but authorities are now hoping to authorise its use by the middle of 2022 if the trials are successful.

Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the drug, set to be rolled out in the latter stages of Indonesia’s vaccination campaign, could be donated to other nations, as a booster jab or as a vaccine for children aged three to six.

“I have discussed this matter with the president and he has agreed to use this vaccine as a donation to countries in need,” Sadikin said yesterday at a launch event for the human trials in Surabaya.

The first and second phases of the clinical trials will involve 90 and 405 adult volunteers respectively.

The Merah Putih vaccine has been granted a “halal” certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council, the Muslim majority nation’s top religious clerics body, according to the dean of Airlangga University Mohammad Nasih.

“We hope with this halal certification, the public confidence to use this vaccine will be higher,” Nasih told reporters.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Indonesia has approved 13 vaccines and boosters but has primarily used the Chinese-made jabs, and has struggled to procure enough doses for its population of more than 270 million people.

The Indonesian government has stressed the importance of developing and manufacturing national vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country was ravaged by COVID-19 in July last year as the Delta variant swept the country.

Daily cases declined significantly at the end of the year but the spread of Omicron recently brought the country back to 30,000 confirmed cases a day.

In total, Southeast Asia’s largest economy has reported over 4.5mn confirmed cases with nearly 145,000 deaths.

Vaccination rollout is also relatively slow with around 48% of the population vaccinated with two jabs and only five million with a booster shot.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027
Phuket marks 434 new COVID cases, one new death
Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beer-pouring fight, Angry truckers, Thailand Pass Update || February 9
Hunt for Sandhu killers continues
Phuket expat tangled up in ’fake police’ scam
Beijing sells troubled Xinjiang as a winter sports paradise
Thailand Pass no longer allows approval within 24 hours of departure
PPAO rolls out Moderna mass vaccinations
Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer
Over 1mn kilos of pork seized in hoarding crackdown
Court upholds sentence for corruption official who pointed gun at cabbie
Phuket marks 425 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search for Phuket assassins continues, Charges over restroom cameras? || February 8

 

Phuket community
Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027

aaaaaaaaaaaand ANOTHER hub!...(Read More)

Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets

When will this by now business cultivated Thai Covid-19 hysteria stops? Herd immunity was a fantasy,...(Read More)

Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn

Hot and dry, natural fire. Amazing. A fire is capable of burning when it is hot and dry sir, but the...(Read More)

PPAO rolls out Moderna mass vaccinations

--- Time to think and talk about it. Stop the vaccination mania industry. Step on the breaks....(Read More)

PPAO rolls out Moderna mass vaccinations

When vaccination hysteria stops? Know Thai who had 4 vaccinations within 1 year time. Crazy. Great c...(Read More)

Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets

I'm going to have sex with my wife of 24 years on that day and if the DoH stupidly thinks we are...(Read More)

Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer

Bet he got the shock of his life. Beware of Thai little wildcats! LOL....(Read More)

Hunt for Sandhu killers continues

..presume the killers to be foreigners both at least 180cm tall?? Great detective work! Look out any...(Read More)

Phuket expat tangled up in ’fake police’ scam

I'm surprised this guy has survived so long in Asia if he is that gullible. Stupidly transfers h...(Read More)

Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder

So, how can the Thai Immigration accepts a non existing canadian passport as identification in their...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket

 