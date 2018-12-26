THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Indonesia rescuers scramble to reach isolated tsunami-struck towns

INDONESIA: Indonesian search and rescue teams yesterday (Dec 25) plucked stranded residents from remote islands and pushed into isolated communities still desperate for aid in the aftermath of a volcano-triggered tsunami that killed more than 400.

disasters
By AFP

Wednesday 26 December 2018, 10:25AM

The powerful tsunami struck Saturday night without warning, sweeping over popular beaches and inundating tourist hotels and coastal communities. Photo: AFP

The powerful tsunami struck Saturday night without warning, sweeping over popular beaches and inundating tourist hotels and coastal communities. Photo: AFP

Medical workers have warned that clean water and medicine supplies were running low – stoking fears of a public health crisis – as thousands of displaced survivors cram shelters and hospitals. Many were left homeless by the killer wave.

The disaster agency said it has dispatched helicopters to drop supplies into a handful of hard-to-reach communities along the shattered coastlines of western Java and south Sumatra.

Hundreds of residents still stranded on tiny islands in the Sunda Strait, which separates Java and Sumatra, will be airlifted or taken by boat to shelters, the agency said.

Sniffer dogs are being used to find those still missing as grief-stricken relatives lined up at identification centres, but hopes of finding any survivors beneath the rubble have dwindled.

“We’re starting to access the most isolated places hit by the tsunami,” said senior disaster agency official Dody Ruswandi.

“The devastation there is pretty massive, but we had not been able to get in there in the first couple of days.”

Some roads and bridges near isolated communities had been damaged, making road access more difficult, he added.

The powerful tsunami struck Saturday night without warning, sweeping over popular beaches and inundating tourist hotels and coastal communities, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

The latest death toll stood at 429, with 1,485 people injured and another 154 still missing.

‘Broken homes, broken bones’

An eruption of the rumbling Anak Krakatoa volcano, which sits in the middle of the Strait separating Java and Sumatra, caused a section of the crater to collapse and slide into the ocean, triggering the tsunami, officials have said.

Anak Krakatoa is an island that emerged in the crater left by Krakatoa, whose massive 1883 eruption killed at least 36,000 people.

Experts have warned that volcanic activity at the site remains high and more deadly waves could slam the stricken region now covered by mountains of overturned cars, boats, furniture and other debris.

Many evacuees are too afraid to go home.

The Indonesian Red Cross said more than 400 staff and volunteers are delivering clean water, blanket, tarpaulins and other supplies, while it dispatched mobile medical units.

“Our teams are seeing many broken bones and broken homes, and people who are very shaken,” said Arifin Hadi, head of disaster management at the Indonesian Red Cross.

“Indonesians have withstood a string of disasters this year and with them, so much loss and misery.”

Jakarta has so far rebuffed offers of international aid, saying the disaster-prone country could handle the crisis.

The tsunami was Indonesia’s third major natural disaster in six months, following a series of powerful earthquakes on the island of Lombok in July and August and a quake-tsunami in September that killed around 2,200 people in Palu on Sulawesi island, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.

Thousands are expected to pray today for loved ones at mass graves and mosques to mark the 14th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.

It was one of the deadliest disasters in history, killing some 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including some 168,000 Indonesians, most in Aceh at the northern tip of Sumatra.

Indonesia, a vast Southeast Asian archipelago, is one of the most disaster-hit nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Approved: medical weed, same-sex unions! Army Lt. robs bank! 14 years after tsunami! || Dec. 26
Life and death choices for Indonesia tsunami victims
No ‘Light Up Phuket’ to be held as part of annual Patong Tsunami Memorial event
Sick, hungry Indonesia tsunami survivors cram shelters
Thai Govt calls for reports of persons believed missing in Indonesian tsunami
Another tsunami could hit Indonesia, experts warn as death toll hits 281
’Volcano’ tsunami death toll jumps to least 168
‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 62 in Indonesia
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Czech tsunami victim searching for Thais who saved her

 

Phuket community
Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

.... it's truly amazing how many cops are on the streets when a VIP is in town, but you're r...(Read More)

Phuket Excise Chief denies alcohol sales tax jump, warns of possible ‘fake officials’

With so many CCTV cameras in those areas and locations, it should not be difficult and identify thes...(Read More)

Another tsunami could hit Indonesia, experts warn as death toll hits 281

Death toll now 400 over, hundreds missing, more than 1500 wounded. The existing tsunami buoy warning...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

... Correct, the Thai not live in a police state, they live since 2014 in a 'army state'. A...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

W - by his own admission operates a tourism business, he has a vested interest in pumping up Phuket ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Hey W, I bet you anything the reason Phuket's roads are so clogged up by crap drivers they drive...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

On Phuket International airport Immigration not functions according international standards (rude, u...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Arrive at the international airport and your first experience in Phuket is a grumpy immigration offi...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Good swim against the tide of contrary comments and stats enunciated in the article Pauly, but goo...(Read More)

Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW

...Police don't have to mention anything. From the scant info of the accident, how is it possibl...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Thailand Yacht Show
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation

 