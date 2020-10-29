Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Individual brilliance on display in Portuguese GP

Individual brilliance on display in Portuguese GP

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton’s record 92nd victory was won in emphatic fashion, but his wasn’t the only example of individual brilliance at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Thursday 29 October 2020, 09:54AM

Although the race plaudits rest with Hamilton, the tricky conditions at Portimão highlighted other displays of individual brilliance. Photo: AFP.

Although the race plaudits rest with Hamilton, the tricky conditions at Portimão highlighted other displays of individual brilliance. Photo: AFP.

Having equalled Michael Schumacher’s benchmark of 91 grand prix victories two weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton had to wait only one race more to eclipse the German giant and claim the record for himself.

It was only a matter for time for Hamilton to seal the deal, not least because he wields the Mercedes W11, the fastest package built by arguably the best team ever to have raced.

But the car is only part of the story, and the story of the Portuguese Grand Prix underlines that Hamilton’s legacy is every bit man as it is machine.

At 25.5 seconds Hamilton’s Portimão win stands as the biggest margin of the season to date. Only his triumph in Spain comes close, when teammate Valtteri Bottas was waylaid by a bad start from which he was unable to recover.

In Portugal, however, Bottas was not just a victory contender but indeed the early race leader thanks to a deft touch in greasy conditions that seemed beyond even Hamilton’s renowned low-grip ability. With strategic variability limited and in matching machinery, it ought to have been Valtteri’s race to lose.

But Hamilton, as he so often does, proved the difference.

“I felt through the race that I was learning, lap on lap, more about the circuit,” he recounted afterwards. “I was trying lots of different lines and discovering new lines that worked well.”

It took only until lap 20 for him to zip past Bottas, and from then there was no slowing him. The gap grew to 10 seconds after another 20 laps and ballooned to the full 25 seconds at the flag.

“I don’t know why I didn’t have the pace today,” Bottas accepted. “I was pushing hard but couldn’t go faster.”

The seeds of Hamilton’s dominant victory were sown on Friday, when teams and drivers lost most of the crucial second practice session to red flags. Having never raced at the Algarve circuit and with the tarmac still oily from its recent resurfacing - not to mention the unpredictable weather - the lack of practice meant it would be up to the drivers on race day to judge conditions, manage the tyres and maximise their performance on gut instinct rather than data and modelling.

This wasn’t a race for constructors; it was a race for drivers, and by dominating his 92nd victory Hamilton demonstrated why he deserves to be considered among the greatest of them all.

And though the race plaudits rest with Lewis, the tricky conditions highlighted other displays of individual brilliance.

Max Verstappen wrung the neck of his car to finish third, just nine seconds behind Bottas. His Red Bull Racing teammate, Alex Albon, finished a lapped 12th in another disappointing afternoon that did little to boost his chances of securing a 2021 contract.

Not for the first time Charles Leclerc turned in a machinery-beating drive to finish fourth while Sebastian Vettel managed a mere 10th place in the sister car. And Pierre Gasly was sensational managing his tyres to claim fifth while teammate Daniil Kvyat trailed home last.

And among these standout young drivers a veteran Sergio Perez recovered from dead last on lap two to finish an incredible seventh while his teammate copped two penalties and retired early.

F1 hopes we’ll get more displays of raw driving ability under new rules in 2022. Until then races like the Portuguese Grand Prix remind us what we have to gain when the drivers take centre stage.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to end 32-year World Series drought
Bayern, English clubs win in Champions League as Real Madrid scramble draw
Big hitting Bianca emerges as Asia’s new star of golf
Takeaways from the weekend’s Premier League action
Cantlay captures PGA Zozo crown
Hamilton breaks F1 win record in Portuguese Grand Prix
MMA champion Nurmagomedov in shock retirement
Hamilton on pole in Portugal
Hamilton seeks record win on F1’s return to Portugal
Laguna Phuket Triathlon confirmed for November
Race for acceptance: why Japan’s Paralympics mean more than medals
Princess Sirivannavari sets her sights on 2024 Paris Olympics
Time ticking for Thai Albon
Tiger and Sherwood are a perfect match
Rashford sinks PSG again as Koeman’s Barca send message

 

Phuket community
Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

"Riding a bicycle outside of the bicycle lane " The most vulnerable in the traffic pictur...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Well...they can make all the laws they want, but the fact will remain that police presence on the ro...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

John, dont be stupid please. If there is no bicycle lane you can not use one. But if there is one yo...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

All those fines need another zero added- people will just shrug them off. Time to instigate a points...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Useless traffic fine catalogue. Enforcement will be on very low level as usual despite the few check...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

That is brilliant, it's a list of standard Thai driving behaviour. If they actually enforced any...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Officer asked me 1000b for parking in a wrong place a few months ago. Was I robbed by the police of...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

To reduse the numbers of accidents it should at least be one more 0 after each fine....(Read More)

Demonstrators ask US to stop ‘hybrid war’ against Thailand

{The purpose of the coup was to prevent Thai people from killing each other, after many people ralli...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

{Riding a bicycle outside of the bicycle lane 200B.} Just curious but 99% of places in Phuket where ...(Read More)

 

K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
AVC Engineering
https://sgssecurity.com/
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 