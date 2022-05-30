Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Indians eyed for industry recovery

Indians eyed for industry recovery

BANGKOK: After attracting more than 100,000 tourists from India since January, the government expects that number to hit 500,000 by the end of the year.

tourismIndianCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Monday 30 May 2022, 10:01AM

Indian tourists in Pattaya in 2018. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Indian tourists in Pattaya in 2018. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (May 29) they could bring in revenue of B22.5 billion.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is aiming to attract 3,000 Indian arrivals a day through various promotions, including opening new routes between India and different parts of the country, such as an India-Chiang Mai route, he said.

Wedding tourism is another area TAT believes holds strong appeal to the Indian market, reports the Bangkok Post. It has set a target of staging 400 such events in the kingdom over the course of the year, he said.

Apart from India, TAT is also focusing on the Middle East region as well as Thailand’s neighbouring countries until the end of September when peak season returns.

Currently, at least 500,000 international tourists are expected each month, which is a substantial increase from the authority’s earlier 300,000 estimate, and reflects growing optimism about the sector’s recovery.

During the peak tourism season of October to December, the number could swell to one million arrivals per month. “That will greatly improve Thailand’s tourism situation and encourage more spending and employment in this sector,” he said.

In total, Thailand expects to welcome 7-10mn international tourists and make B1.5 trillion in related income this year, about half the amount generated in the last full year before COVID-19 struck in 2019, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Zelensky visits Ukraine’s east, fires Kharkiv security chief
Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia
Three suspected monkeypox cases in fact herpes, says DDC
Phuket property, businesses seized in ’Defeat Andaman’ bust
Phuket marks 19 new COVID cases, no deaths
Mains water supply outage to affect Patong
Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives
Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake
17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market
DDC drops reports of ATK-positive cases
Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work
Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death
Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains
Vespa motorcycle goes up in flames after single-vehicle accident in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

There are several good reasons to stow a medium sized hammer under your seat and this is one of th...(Read More)

Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work

@skorchio, Congratulations. Yes, Saphan Hin was as you describe it. I am still waiting for my boost...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry

Excellent article. These guys want to take the fast easy route to "solve" the water shorta...(Read More)

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives

Another part Nonsense talk mr Pyjadej:.."Furthermore, if not collected, the carbage is most lik...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

@captb. Are you that completely clueless about the true facts? Just because a substance is made lega...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

How about the true facts. She was not a competent driver and was probably playing with her dumbphone...(Read More)

Phuket property, businesses seized in ’Defeat Andaman’ bust

Only 'some' local politicians? What about all the other corrupt officials throughtout the go...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry

Good article about a very important subject....(Read More)

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives

@ Maverick, understand your writing, however it is not a start. It is all the time repeating restart...(Read More)

Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work

I was pleasantly surprised when I went there for a booster. Well organised, plenty of space, plenty ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Brightview Center

 