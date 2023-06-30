Indiana Jones back in action

Grab the hat and whip because the man, the legend, Indiana Jones is back in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’. The film itself may have been put on the backburner due to the saturation of ads for ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Barbie’ but this rightfully should be one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year.

By David Griffiths

Saturday 1 July 2023, 03:00PM

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Image: IMDb

It is understandable that some film fans will be nervous about what to expect from this film. The first three Indiana Jones movies were masterpieces that saw two Hollywood filmmaking legends – Steven Spielberg and George Lucas – come together to create a franchise that would ultimately be loved by a generation of moviegoers. But then came the ill-fated 2008 reboot and that has many nervous of what to expect this time around – after all, that one had Spielberg and Lucas involved and was still hated by true fans.

Now with director James Mangold (Walk The Line) in the director’s chair, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny starts at the end of World War II with Indy (Harrison Ford – Star Wars) working with fellow historian Basil Shaw (Toby Jones – The Hunger Games) to rescue a sacred artifact from the Nazis.

They soon discover that the artefact they were after was fake, but find themselves in possession of something that many say is far more valuable – part of the infamous Archimedes Dial – a device that could forever change human history.

Flashforward to 1969 and Indy is living a sad existence. His son died in the Vietnam War and he and his wife are separated. He spends his days teaching uninterested students at a university but is also facing impending retirement.

Things suddenly change though when his goddaughter, Basil’s daughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Goodbye Christopher Robin), turns up asking questions about the dial and talking about how trying to solve its mystery had caused her father to go mad before he passed away.

Indy takes Helena to see his piece of the dial, but as they do they suddenly find themselves being pursued by the CIA and former-Nazi-turned-hero Dr Voller (Mads Mikkelsen – Doctor Strange), who is determined to find all the pieces of the dial and begin a history-changing event.

For those worried that this is going to end up like 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, you can breathe a sigh of relief ‒ because very early on you realise that Mangold truly understands the legacy that Spielberg and Lucas set up and does nothing but try to emulate it here.

Once Voller and the CIA come after Indy and Helena, the film turns into a non-stop action ride – but more in the old-school style of 1980s films than the ‘bigger is better’ nature of films in the Fast & Furious franchise. Cars jumping between buildings are replaced by tuk-tuk chases and tense moments in boats, revealing that Mangold is a filmmaker that truly understands that sometimes it is the simpler things that often create the most suspense for the audience.

Also key to Dial of Destiny working well is the fact that the characterisation comes to the fore. The screenplay allows for Harrison Ford to play Indy the way that he has been for 40 years – gruff, with a caring heart. The script also brings more tension to the plot by allowing the audience to see very early on that Helena is a tricky character. While it often appears that she cares for those around her, there are other times when all she is thinking about is the mighty dollar. That unpredictability with her means that not only is she an interesting character, but again she is a great source of suspense that is ever-present throughout the film.

The film does have some weaknesses – characters like Teddy (Ethann Isidore – Mortel) feel like a waste of screen time, while it almost feels criminal to underuse an actor with the talents of Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) the way this film does. Perhaps the greatest weakness of the film though is one of the events towards the end of this film. Some fans of the franchise will love it, while others may see it as the point that Indiana Jones jumped the shark.

The one thing that can’t be faulted with this film though are the performances. Harrison Ford does not let age slow him down at all and he never misses a beat throughout the film – even the CGI at the start of the film to make him look younger works remarkably well and is believable.

Like Ford, Mads Mikkelson relishes his role – and let’s be honest: nobody quite plays an evil, menacing role like he does. Once again here he excels. Phoebe Waller-Bridge also does an amazing job in her role. As previously mentioned, her character flips between good and bad at will and she handles both sides of her character remarkably well.

Thankfully Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny doesn’t fall into the traps that many Hollywood reboots have done over the years. Crazy ideas like a much younger romantic lead opposite Harrison Ford would have sunk this film, but thankfully Mangold is the type of filmmaker that honours what the filmmakers before him have done with such an iconic franchise such as this. This film looks and films like it could have been shot in the 1980s and should be enjoyed by those who fell in love with the original films.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently screening in Phuket and is rated ‘13’.

3.5/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus