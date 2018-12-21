PHUKET: Two Indian tourists have boarded their flight to return home today (Dec 21) after the van they were travelling in was slammed in the side by a BMW in Phang Nga just north of Phuket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 December 2018, 06:17PM

The two Indian tourists travelling in the van escaped serious injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Santi Prakrobkran of the Khok Kloi Police was notified of the accident, about five kilometres north of the bridge onto Phuket, at 3:30am.

A team of Mai Khao rescue workers also responded to the call for assistance.

The officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the crumpled van on its side on the road. About 200 metres away was a heavily damaged BMW, Col Santi told The Phuket News this afternoon.

The two tourists and the driver were trapped in the van. Rescue workers took an hour using the hydraulic “jaws of life” rescue-equipment to free them from the van, Col Santi explained.

“All three had minor injuries to their right arms and legs, and all of them were taken to Takua Thung Hospital for treatment and further medical examinations just in case,” he said.

The tourists were identified as Indian nationals Rohit Dhawan, 21, and Pooja Narang, 34.

The van driver was identified as Anan Srithong, 44, a legally registered commercial passenger vehicle driver from Krabi.

“Mr Anan was taking the tourists from Krabi to Phuket International Airport early this morning when his van was hit by on the right side by the white BMW car,” Col Santi explained.

“This caused the van to flip onto its side,” he added.

Speaking to The Phuket News this afternoon, Col Santi said that he could not remember the BMW driver’s name, but noted that the driver “was not drunk”.

An officer at Khok Kloi Police Station confirmed that it was Bangkok-registered BMW, carrying the special licence plate number 991.

“I have not yet pressed any charges as we are still investigating the accident. It is possible that both drivers will face charges,” Col Santi said.

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police also confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon, “The tourists were checked by doctors and they were fine, not seriously injured. They boarded their flight back home this morning.”