Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

PHUKET: Karon Police Chief Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun has confirmed that an Indian tourist has died after being pulled from the surf at Kata Beach unconscious and unresponsive late yesterday afternoon (Oct 28).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 11:58AM

The Indian man was rushed ashore at Kata Beach late yesterday afternoon (Oct 28) but was later pronounced dead. Photo: Karon Police

Col Prawit told The Phuket News that Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified of the man’s death at 5:40pm by medical staff at the Accident and Emergency Center of yet-to-open Chalong Hospital.

Police were told by witnesses at the scene that the of 54-year-old Indian tourist* was seen struggling in the sea.

Lifeguards rushed to bring him ashore and performed CPR on the beach and while he was being transported to the Accident and Emergency Center in Chalong.

However, the man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Accident and Emergency Center, Capt Channarong said.

Capt Channarong explained that the Indian man had arrived in Thailand on holiday last Thursday (Oct 24) and was scheduled to depart today (Oct 29).

The man was staying alone at a resort in Kata, he added.

Indian embassy officials have been notified of the man’s death. Officers are hoping to contact the man’s family now, he said.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that her next of kin have been notified.

