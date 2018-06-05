PATTAYA: Police in Pattaya have arrested an Indian man for paying for sex with a 14-year-old girl from Ubon Ratchathani and the 17-year-old girl who was the alleged procurer.

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 02:52PM

The chart shown by the Tourist Police Bureau showing the forced child prostitution, at a press conference at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok today (June 5). Photo: Tourist Police

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said otioday (June 5) that Parmod Kumar was arrested at Jomtien Plaza Residence in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, on Saturday (June 2).

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest last Friday (June 1) for allegedly paying for sex with a 14-year-old girl, identified by police only as “A”, at Marina Inn on Pattaya Sai Song Rd in Pattaya on May 7.

Last Friday police arrested the 17-year-old procurer, called “B”, and found three other girls at Red Light Guesthouse and Faed Sam Apartment. Two of the three girls prostitutes were not lured into the business, police said.

Maj Gen Surachet said the 14-year-old met B on Facebook and was invited to visit Pattaya for a vacation. B picked up A in Ubon Ratchathani and she stayed at Faed Sam Apartment in Pattaya.

B then took A along when she was selling sex services to customers at bars and restaurants. A stayed in the rooms where B was providing the service.

A wanted to return to Ubon Ratchathani but B would not take her back and she had no money of her own. Then B had A allow the Indian man to have sex with her for B5,000, and took a B1,000 share.

Afterwards, A fled the apartment and returned to Ubon Ratchathani where she filed a complaint.

B followed A to the northeastern province, intending to take her back to Pattaya, but she would not go.

Instead, B brought a few other teenage girls from Ubon Ratchathani to Pattaya.

Police laid several charges against the Indian man, who faces possible punishment of up to 20 years in jail and fines of up to B400,000. The 17-year-old procurer faces similar charges and punishment.

