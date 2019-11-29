Maj Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the shop, the Kashmir Arts Bazaar in Soi Mai Khao 4, at 10:30am.
A customer arrived at the shop at about 8am and saw the man, Indian national Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, 31, from Srinagar, collapsed on the floor, Maj Sornthip explained.
“The customer quickly informed the security guard, who called 191,” he said.
Kusoldharm rescue workers took Mr Lone’s body to Thalang Hospital to determine the cause of death, Maj Sornthip told The Phuket News.
“At first I thought he might have suffered an electric shock, but doctors at Thalang Hospital confirmed that was not the cause,” he said.
However, Mr Lone’s relatives later explained that Mr Lone had long suffered breathing difficulties from on ongoing respiratory condition, Maj Sornthip said.
“Mr Lone’s body has now been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for doctors there to confirm cause of death,” he added.
BenPendejo | 29 November 2019 - 11:53:51