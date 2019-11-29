Indian shop owner, 31, dies in suspected respiratory failure

PHUKET: A 31-year-old Indian man collapsed and died at his clothes and arts shop north of Phuket International Airport yesterday (Nov 28) in what police believe was a fatal seizure brought on by an ongoing respiratory illness.

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 November 2019, 11:24AM

Police at the shop, located just north of the airport, yesterday (Nov 28). Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Maj Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the shop, the Kashmir Arts Bazaar in Soi Mai Khao 4, at 10:30am.

A customer arrived at the shop at about 8am and saw the man, Indian national Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, 31, from Srinagar, collapsed on the floor, Maj Sornthip explained.

“The customer quickly informed the security guard, who called 191,” he said.

Kusoldharm rescue workers took Mr Lone’s body to Thalang Hospital to determine the cause of death, Maj Sornthip told The Phuket News.

“At first I thought he might have suffered an electric shock, but doctors at Thalang Hospital confirmed that was not the cause,” he said.

However, Mr Lone’s relatives later explained that Mr Lone had long suffered breathing difficulties from on ongoing respiratory condition, Maj Sornthip said.

“Mr Lone’s body has now been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for doctors there to confirm cause of death,” he added.