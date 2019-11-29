Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Indian shop owner, 31, dies in suspected respiratory failure

Indian shop owner, 31, dies in suspected respiratory failure

PHUKET: A 31-year-old Indian man collapsed and died at his clothes and arts shop north of Phuket International Airport yesterday (Nov 28) in what police believe was a fatal seizure brought on by an ongoing respiratory illness.

deathIndianpolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 November 2019, 11:24AM

Police at the shop, located just north of the airport, yesterday (Nov 28). Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Police at the shop, located just north of the airport, yesterday (Nov 28). Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Maj Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the shop, the Kashmir Arts Bazaar in Soi Mai Khao 4, at 10:30am.

A customer arrived at the shop at about 8am and saw the man, Indian national Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, 31, from Srinagar, collapsed on the floor, Maj Sornthip explained.

“The customer quickly informed the security guard, who called 191,” he said.

Kusoldharm rescue workers took Mr Lone’s body to Thalang Hospital to determine the cause of death, Maj Sornthip told The Phuket News.

“At first I thought he might have suffered an electric shock, but doctors at Thalang Hospital confirmed that was not the cause,” he said.

However, Mr Lone’s relatives later explained that Mr Lone had long suffered breathing difficulties from on ongoing respiratory condition, Maj Sornthip said.

“Mr Lone’s body has now been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for doctors there to confirm cause of death,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

BenPendejo | 29 November 2019 - 11:53:51 

I'm sure breathing all the smoke from locals burning everything under the sun didn't help at all.  Burning plastic and rubber releases toxic emissions that adversely affect everyone, particularly those with asthma and other respiratory ailments.  These toxic clouds commonly envelop communities, and nobody seems to care.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse
Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand again elected to World Heritage Committee |:| November 29
DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections
Prayut calls for unity after defeat
Three tourists in car hit by tour bus released from hospital
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three injured as tour bus hits car in Koh Kaew |:| November 28
Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay, Srisoonthorn
Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island
Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket
Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become ‘walking streets’
Mains water supply outage to hit widespread areas across central, northern Phuket
Slow loris tout arrested for the third time, to face new, harsher law
Singaporean man alive after four-storey fall in Patong

 

Phuket community
Indian shop owner, 31, dies in suspected respiratory failure

I'm sure breathing all the smoke from locals burning everything under the sun didn't help at...(Read More)

Singaporean man alive after four-storey fall in Patong

How is such 'fall' possible? Singaporeans are used to live in high rise buildings, actually ...(Read More)

Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island

This same sequence of events has happened very often over the last few years. Tourists taken to Koh ...(Read More)

Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island

Perhaps it is time when a dying affair like of this 28 year man happens to take water samples and in...(Read More)

Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island

Several times a week is a tourist dying off Phuket- or surrounding island beaches. What is 'wron...(Read More)

Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul

That's tea money going up for a couple of months then!...(Read More)

Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul

Lets hope the RTP command change at Chalong improves quality of life for inhabitants more according...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Records are made to be broken.It probably won't take long for the solo entertainer to break his ...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

"Successful international examples"Can't be that successful as the worldwide use/produ...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

"Think out of the thai bottle" Haha,yes K. In case you don't know,methamphetamine don&...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Thanyapura Football
La Boucherie
Naka Yai Island Beach House
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS