Indian man injured as car slams into back of staff bus

Indian man injured as car slams into back of staff bus

PHUKET: An Indian man escaped serious injury this morning as the car he was driving slammed into the back of a King Power staff bus on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Rassada before dawn this morning (Sept 11).

accidentstransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 11 September 2019, 12:06PM

The accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Rassada before dawn this morning (Sept 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Rassada before dawn this morning (Sept 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Rassada before dawn this morning (Sept 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Rassada before dawn this morning (Sept 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Rassada before dawn this morning (Sept 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Rassada before dawn this morning (Sept 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The bus driver, Somporn Phamangkorn, 41, was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The bus driver, Somporn Phamangkorn, 41, was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Indian national Omi Aswanii, 40, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Indian national Omi Aswanii, 40, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police was notified of the accident at 5:10am.

At the scene, in front of the Nize Hotel, officers found a Toyota Yaris askew across the lanes with heavy damage to its front.

The driver, Omi Aswanii, 40, who police described in their report as an Indian event organiser and laundry business owner, had suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket by Ksuldharm rescue workers.

The bus had suffered minor damage to its rear.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The bus driver, Somporn Phamangkorn, 41, told police that he had parked in front of the hotel to pick up staff.

“When I starting to drive off, I heard a loud noise from the back of the bus. I got out and found the bus had been hit by the car,” he said.

The bus had staff on board at the time. None of the staff suffered any injuries.

Capt Udom noted in his report that Somporn was to be taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning.

 

