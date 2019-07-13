Kata Rocks
Indian man held in Phuket for fraud

Indian man held in Phuket for fraud

KHON KAEN: An Indian man was arrested while waiting for an outbound flight at Phuket International Airport for allegedly duping another Indian man in Roi Et out of almost a million baht.

immigrationpolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 July 2019, 03:32PM

Immigration Division 4 Chief Maj Gen Nattawat Karndee explains a chart showing actions leading to the arrest of an Indian man at Phuket international Airport last night. Photo Chakkrapan Nathanri via Bangkok Post

Immigration Division 4 Chief Maj Gen Nattawat Karndee explains a chart showing actions leading to the arrest of an Indian man at Phuket international Airport last night. Photo Chakkrapan Nathanri via Bangkok Post

Rajeshwari Mani, 59, was caught while waiting to board a flight to New Delhi late last night (July 12), according to Immigration Division 4 police in charge of 11 provinces along Laos and Cambodia borders.

The man was on an arrest warrant issued in Roi Et on charges of fraud.

“He allegedly borrowed B800,000 from his compatriot to be used in applying for a visa extension as a retiree. The amount is the minimum bank account balance an applicant must maintain for at least two months before his visa expires,” police said.

After receiving the money, he disappeared and couldn’t be contacted, prompting his lender to file a complaint with Kaset Wisai District Police in Roi Et.

Acting on the warrant, police searched his house but could not find him. He was later seen in Buri Ram, Bangkok and Samut Prakan before finally being caught in Phuket, police said.

Immigration Division 4 Chief Maj Gen Nattawat Karndee said that from July 1-12, border immigration police at 20 stations in the Northeast had detained 2,117 Thais and foreigners.

Of the total, 883 were charged with illegal entry, 28 with overstaying and 44 with working without permits. Another 13 were suspects under arrest warrants, 927 more were caught for other offences and 222 were denied entry, he said.

 

Read original story here.

