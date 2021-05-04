The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

India infections top 20 million, top cricket league suspended

India infections top 20 million, top cricket league suspended

WORLD: India’s coronavirus caseload topped 20 million today (May 4) as the relentless surge finally forced the suspension of the nation’s lucrative cricket competition involving some of the sport’s biggest global stars.

CoronavirusCOVID-19death
By AFP

Tuesday 4 May 2021, 05:15PM

A family member stands next to the burning pyre of a victim who died of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a cremation ground in New Delhi today (May 4), as India’s total COVID caseload soared past 20 million. Photo: AFP.

A family member stands next to the burning pyre of a victim who died of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a cremation ground in New Delhi today (May 4), as India’s total COVID caseload soared past 20 million. Photo: AFP.

The South Asian nation’s plight was in stark contrast to Europe and the United States, where mass vaccinations have allowed the easing of many coronavirus restrictions.

More than 350,000 new cases were reported in India today, a drop from the peak of 402,000 last week, giving some cause for optimism that the worst of the devastating wave may have passed.

“If daily cases and deaths are analysed, there is a very early signal of movement in the positive direction,” senior health ministry official Lav Aggarwal told reporters.

“But these are very early signals. There is a need to further analyse it.”

India’s healthcare infrastructure has struggled to cope with the huge number of cases, with deep shortages of medicines, hospital beds and medical oxygen.

But the glitzy Indian Premier League, the world’s richest Twenty20 cricket tournament, had carried on in empty stadiums, sparking criticism that it was inappropriate under the circumstances.

Organisers said they did not want to compromise the safety of staff and players, including some of the world’s biggest cricket stars from India, Australia, England and New Zealand.

“These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer... it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended,” they said in a statement.

The wave in the South Asian nation – spurred by huge gatherings including the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela – has highlighted the danger of COVID-19, which has already claimed more than 3.2 million lives worldwide.

Religious events are a threat in neighbouring Pakistan too, where authorities are battling a third wave of infections and urging Muslims to observe precautions during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Despite the warnings, thousands of Shia Muslims – many not wearing masks – gathered in the eastern city of Lahore today for an annual religious procession.

Pakistani authorities have largely avoided clamping down on such religious activities in recent months even as markets and schools have been closed.

EU eyes travel resumption

Leaders in Europe, meanwhile, were looking to take further steps towards recovery with a proposal to revive international travel and tourism as early as next month.

The European Commission proposed yesterday that travellers who are fully vaccinated with EU-approved shots or those coming from countries where COVID-19 is under control should be allowed to enter the bloc.

The EU has so far approved the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

But in a sign that the pandemic is not yet over in Europe, Germany cancelled its world-famous Oktoberfest beer festival for a second year running.

Americans are among those eyeing possible European vacations this summer, with more than 100 million people in the United States now fully vaccinated.

US media reported yesterday that authorities were expected to authorise the Pfizer shot for children aged 12 and up.

The successful drive has allowed authorities in many parts of the world’s biggest economy to start relaxing curbs, including New York and Florida.

And in China, where the virus first emerged in 2019, millions of tourists have flocked to domestic tourist attractions with the country’s outbreak largely under control.

Beijing’s historic alleyways were packed with camera-wielding visitors today, after out-of-towners also mobbed popular sites in Shanghai over the weekend.

WHO plea to G7

But in hard-hit Brazil, vaccine shortages have forced several large cities to suspend administering second doses of the Chinese-developed CoronaVac shot.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 400,000 lives in Brazil – second only to the United States.

Warning about the global inequality in access to COVID-19 supplies, the WHO said yesterday that rich countries must step up their funding for vaccines, tests and treatments in poorer nations if the pandemic is to be brought to an end.

“We will only solve the vaccine crisis with the leadership of these countries,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, urging decisive action at the G7 summit in June.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Questions raised over Phuket’s next delivery of COVID vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket soft curfew in effect as vaccination tours begin || May 4
Electricity outage to affect Heroines Monument area
Rawai sea gypsies test COVID negative in mass check campaign
Government urged to ramp up jabs within three months
US to authorize Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and up
Government has plenty of Favipiravir
Rising border fears of virus spill
Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid-19 shuts down Chalong Hospital as Thailand hits record daily deaths || May 3
Rawai sea gypsies targeted in pro-active screening
Chalong Hospital closed amid COVID concerns
No ‘MorProm’ vaccination registration for Phuket
Evaluating response initiatives
Phuket drug raid nets 3.2kg of ya ice

 

Phuket community
No ‘MorProm’ vaccination registration for Phuket

The article is not correct about ex-pats with work permits being allowed to register. ThaiVisa got...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

Where can you go in Phuket after 10pm? Restaurants close at 9pm, bars are not open. Parties are no...(Read More)

Border ‘risk’ of South African variant

Let's see what happens when letting in all manner of variants collides with half-assed measures ...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

Why this incremental lock-down? Just do exactly what worked last year, essential trips only for 3 w...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

@DavidUSA. Oh, c'mon. You should learn what words mean before using them in your silly rants. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

So Farangs will be targeted again not irresponsible Thais...(Read More)

Government has plenty of Favipiravir

Haven't heard USA Johns Hopkins Uni yet about Favirpiravir. There seems to be USA epidemiologic...(Read More)

Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

When is a curfew not a curfew- when in Thailand!...(Read More)

No ‘MorProm’ vaccination registration for Phuket

May it been seen as side lining MorProm vaccination registration, the here living foreigners are shu...(Read More)

Government has plenty of Favipiravir

wow they have a ventilator for each bed.....bad enough those are the wrong ventilator need it to kee...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Subscribe to The Phuket News
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket

 