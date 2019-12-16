THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
India Beats South Africa: Test Series Highlights

By In Conjunction

Monday 16 December 2019, 12:05PM

During the first Test, the rivalry between the two national teams was incredibly intense and pleasant to the eye. On its fifth day, Mohammed Shami Ahmed impressed the wide audience, as he managed to pick up a fifth five-wicket haul, leading his teammates to a well-deserved victory.

In the match, the home team beat South Africa, prevailing by over two hundred runs. In case you have missed the game, remember to keep track of the groundbreaking cricket news and analysis. Let’s now take a look at the latest features in cricket from the exciting match.

1. Shami Picked Up Five Wickets

In Vizag, the cricketer was determined to do his best, and the second session proved his mastery. Even though the rival players Dane Piedt (56) and Senuran Muthusamy were still resolute to secure victory, their efforts fell short, as the 91-run collaboration failed to save the Test for the South Africa squad.

Shami, on the other hand, finished with five for 35 while his teammate Ravindra Jadeja bagged four for 87. This ensured a spectacular win for India.

2. Shami and Biryani Make For a Fiery Combination

Although the bowler had emerged from the first innings wicket-less, he managed to come back with a vengeance on Sunday. After the first phase, his squadmate, Rohit Sharma, who scored hundreds in both sessions, shared the key to Shami’s success. Giving his comments to the media, he said, “we all know what Shami can do when he is fresh and a bit of biryani.” The wording made the audience roll with laughter, but the words proved prophetic.

Shami came back strongly, delivering blows to South Africa’s batting line-up. He managed to clean up Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, and Quinton de Kock, leaving the rivals at 60 for five before lunch. Afterward, certain resistance was provided by the rivals’ lower order, but this was to no avail. Dane Piedt even managed to knock 56 out of 107 balls before the incredible breakthrough from the home team, and he secured 91 runs for the ninth wicket. This only delayed the inevitable defeat.

After his return to the pitch, the bowler was laser-focused with the first ball, touching the inside edge of Piedt’s bat before sending it right onto the stumps. Later, picking up his fifth haul of five wickets, he helped his team emerge victoriously. During the process, a stump got broken in half, and Shami posed with it for a photo posted on the team’s Instagram.

3. South Africa was Beaten by 203 Runs

The victory over the visitors extended India’s lead. Following the success, the cricket team is now leading the three-match series 1:0. Overall, Shami and the squad have scored 160 points in the tournament. At the moment, they are confidently leading the rest of the pack.

Reflections on the Match

During the presentation after the crucial match, the famed Virat Kohli conceded that competition was generally difficult for the opponents, as the team had played during the first three days, and the loss of the first session was no significant obstacle. The weather, however, made the game difficult. He also praised Mayank, Rohit, and Pujara for their brilliant performance, and mentioned the importance of brilliant fast bowlers, such as Jaddu and Ash.

The captain of the defeated team, Faf du Plessis, could not help acknowledging the opponents’ impressive performance in the first session, agreeing that the second innings was challenging. As he explained, he had though his players were competing well until the very moment when Shami started demonstrating his excellence, making victory impossible.

