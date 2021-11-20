BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Increasing Women Participation in Blockchain Sectors

Increasing Women Participation in Blockchain Sectors

The technology and financial industries are famously male-dominated and frequently act as gatekeepers.


By In Conjunction

Saturday 20 November 2021, 06:54AM

Presently, the blockchain sector shares the same characteristics as the traditional industry. Despite the fact that more women are investing in cryptocurrencies, males still hold the bulk of the employment in the industry. This may be due to a variety of factors, including the income disparity between men and women, as well as a lack of investment for women-led blockchain companies. According to one study, female applicants looking for computer employment were offered 3% lower pay than male ones.

In the investment world, the issue of the old boys’ club is nothing new. Women often complain about being mistreated, harassed, blocked out, or having to work much more for success and promotions than their male counterparts. One would expect that the fintech world of the twenty-first century would be different, yet evidence suggests otherwise. Even in the digital realm of finance, when it comes to investment and employment, the balance remains unbalanced.

However, there are a growing number of female leaders in the blockchain business who are working to ensure more diversity, equality, and inclusiveness. Women will have a greater say in how blockchain technology is used as a result of this.

Women’s Blockchain Events 

Such events are created to encourage women to enter the blockchain sector. Anne Fauvre-Willis, Chief Operating Officer of Oasis Labs, moderated two distinct panels featuring women during the Blockchain Leaders Mentorship online event. The panelists had the opportunity to talk about their work and participation with blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

These kinds of activities may really assist in establishing a place where women can become more active and discover opportunities that will help them advance. Hearing the success stories of women in the IT business and how they got started might inspire younger women to become engaged. According to Fauvre-Willis, the event provided a terrific chance for women to learn about crypto and blockchain, as well as the transition from finance to fintech careers.

CBRE Phuket

Getting Involved in Blockchain: Finding Inspiration

Women working in the blockchain technology field might benefit greatly from such gatherings since they can meet other women who share their interests. Even listening to a panel discussion may inspire women who don’t have the technical skills that many people assume you need to keep active.

Many female leaders working with blockchain businesses share this sentiment. Maria Sabando is a Miami community activist who arranged a women’s program at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference. The Mermaid Night event, which aims to promote other women, may be a terrific way to encourage people to participate. 

Sabando discovered that just 15% of women are expected to attend the Bitcoin 2021 Conference. Many other cryptocurrency conferences are in the same boat. She says, “The mermaid happy hour event endeavors to be the ‘must attend’ event for the crypto community to directly connect with their favorite #cryptotwitter female persona. Given that the space is already underrepresented, we wanted to create an approachable environment during the conference days to raise the interest from women that may be curious but intimidated.”

Anna Vladi, the creator of Women4blockchain, stated that although decentralized financial firms are popular, they are mostly male-dominated. Vladi often discusses the fear that women may have when it pertains to joining the IT and blockchain professions. It is critical to provide educational events and courses for women in order to promote their engagement in Bitcoin.

Following the latest prices for Bitcoin is easier for women, too, especially with easy apps like Yuan Pay Group. Check it now! 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Jennifer Fredin – a Phuket Star is Born
‘Save Our Sharks’ campaign launched on Phi Phi Island
‘Saw’ lives again, through ‘Spiral’
Vet Chula, Soi Dog partner up to research new method of dog contraception
Call to support Phuket’s rising star, Tangton
Valve VS Epic Games – The Future of Crypto Gaming
Red Notice: US$200mn blockbuster goes straight to streaming
Saturday just got sensational
This piece of plastic can change your life, and how you see the world
A Meal with… Shane Magnier and Gerry Mitchell
Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ one for the fans
Green Thoughts: The mysterious migration of plants
On Campus: Awareness of Awareness
Liam Neeson, on ice
Phuket Music Scene: Getting down in Phuket Town

 

Phuket community
Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

Gice his parents one of the scumbag's stolen luxury vehicles as compensation. Sure they could ...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

Can't teach common sense to stupid people. Like nearly all roads on Phuket, they are only danger...(Read More)

Scammers claiming to be involved in Phuket cannabis operation wanted for stealing, selling off rental cars

Could it be related to the smell of pot plants in Layan between the police box and soi 4 on route 40...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

'Most accidents were attributed to motorists driving too fast' So not accidents but crashes ...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

He "... noted that most accidents were attributed to motorists driving too fast..." The r...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

Isn't funny that the National Ombudsman is coming to look at a piece of Phuket road what is alre...(Read More)

Coming Up: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla, Patong’s tourism barometer

Bangla Road will be always a center of Covid-19 spreading infections, simply because bars and the en...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Thailand doesn't need these American regime changes. ...(Read More)

New points system aims to promote safe driving

Kurt, there are simpler methods of talking to yourself.....just saying. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Shame. Enjoy yourself and please send a trip report. Missing you already!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 