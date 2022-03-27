BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Increase in minimum wage to be discussed

BANGKOK: The National Wage Committee is expected to hold a meeting to consider a proposal to increase the daily minimum wage rate due to increased living costs in Thailand.

economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 27 March 2022, 09:49AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

The statement was made by Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin during a press conference on Friday (Mar 25) at the Government House as the cabinet addressed measures to ease the impact of rising fuel prices.

This also came after a recent proposal made to the government by the Thai Labor Solidarity Committee (TLSC) and the State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation (SERC) to set the minimum wage rate at 492 baht per day for workers, reports NNT.

According to the Labor Minister, a survey will be conducted from April to June to assess people’s living expenses. In July, a subcommittee will meet to discuss the minimum wage rate before submitting a report to the National Wage Committee, where the proposal is expected to be considered between August and September. If the proposed wage rate is approved, the Ministry of Labor will submit it to the cabinet for further consideration.

The National Wage Committee is made up of representatives from employers, labour unions, and government officials. The government is represented by the Ministry of Labour, while workers and employers are represented by TLSC and SERC, and the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand, respectively.

Wage increases will be determined using International Labor Organization (ILO) principles such as the country’s cost of living index, inflation rate, living standards, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and socioeconomic factors.

