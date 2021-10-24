BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Incentive offered for foreign investment in property

Incentive offered for foreign investment in property

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved assistance for the property sector through the “Flexible Plus Program” that gives a work permit to any foreigner who invests at least US$1 million in Thailand.


By MCOT Online

Monday 25 October 2021, 10:00AM

Image: TNA

Image: TNA

The government expects the program will attract 10,000 foreigners with high purchasing power and consequently B300 billion will be circulated in the Thai economy, reports state news agency TNA.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the approval was for a regulation of the Interior Ministry to offer “Thailand Privilege Cards” through the Flexible Plus Program.

With such cards, foreign holders can stay in Thailand for work. The program was aimed at attracting capable foreign investors with high purchasing power to Thailand to stimulate the property sector and related business and industries, she said.

QSI International School Phuket

Thailand Privilege Cards will be also available for lawful spouses and children who are not older than 20 years of age. Card holders can apply for non-immigrant visas that will be valid for five years per application throughout their investment under the Flexible Plus Program.

The privilege was planned for the foreigners who invest in three areas – the property sector according to the relevant rights of foreigners, companies or public companies and stock exchanges including common shares and debentures.



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lisa ‘Blackpink’, Andrea Bocelli to star at Phuket NYE
Hunt continues for gold shop robber, stolen items valued at B8mn
Moderna jabs to arrive Nov 1
Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100
Man, 71, beaten heavily in gold shop robbery
Phuket marks Chulalongkorn Day
Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass
Push for Russia, India to be added to quarantine-free list
Phuket marks 124 new COVID cases, four more deaths
Silver linings tempered by cautious optimism
We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned
Govt ramps up reopening plan
Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths
Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Details of Thailand reopening revealed, BJJ World Record attempt in Phuket |:| October 22

 

Phuket community
Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

And why do they keep saying No quarantine”? It is a one day quarantine. Very deceptive wording. ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed

I got approved my coe in October 15 but I land in Phuket on November 7 so do I need to apply for Tha...(Read More)

When insurance skips a beat

I can agree riding a motorcycle is moderately safer here than elsewhere where drivers simply do not...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

I didn't move to a developing country to exploit people for sex nor do I visit bars of any ty...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

So which is it? Enbassies and consulates no longer issue the docs- or they still do but might stop, ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths

As Israel has discovered efficacy falls eventually - real life clinical trials under way due to urge...(Read More)

When insurance skips a beat

Mauritius has worse accident rate than Thailand - I lived in South Africa for 25 years would never r...(Read More)

When insurance skips a beat

Hospitals run for profit with zero oversight, insurance companies run for profit with zero oversight...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

For those that seem concerned about infected farangs infecting the island -despite being vaccinated ...(Read More)

We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned

The greedy speed boat operators don't care about the environment, they only care about money. As...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 