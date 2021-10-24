Incentive offered for foreign investment in property

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved assistance for the property sector through the “Flexible Plus Program” that gives a work permit to any foreigner who invests at least US$1 million in Thailand.



By MCOT Online

Monday 25 October 2021, 10:00AM

Image: TNA

The government expects the program will attract 10,000 foreigners with high purchasing power and consequently B300 billion will be circulated in the Thai economy, reports state news agency TNA.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the approval was for a regulation of the Interior Ministry to offer “Thailand Privilege Cards” through the Flexible Plus Program.

With such cards, foreign holders can stay in Thailand for work. The program was aimed at attracting capable foreign investors with high purchasing power to Thailand to stimulate the property sector and related business and industries, she said.

Thailand Privilege Cards will be also available for lawful spouses and children who are not older than 20 years of age. Card holders can apply for non-immigrant visas that will be valid for five years per application throughout their investment under the Flexible Plus Program.

The privilege was planned for the foreigners who invest in three areas – the property sector according to the relevant rights of foreigners, companies or public companies and stock exchanges including common shares and debentures.





