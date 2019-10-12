Kata Rocks
Inaugural Charity Gala to headline Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019

Inaugural Charity Gala to headline Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019

PHUKET: December marks the start of another spectacular yachting season in Phuket, beginning with the King’s Cup Regatta and culminating with the fourth annual Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019 (KRSR). From Dec 12-15, the KRSR draws on the glitziest guest list, an impressive social programme, along with some of the most remarkable superyachts ever to be on display in Asia. 

By Sponsored

Sunday 13 October 2019, 01:00PM

The KRSR is expanding its environmental and marine conservation efforts on top of promoting yachting and luxury lifestyle in the region.

International SeaKeepers Society Asia is back for the second consecutive year, together with Phuket-based Oceans for All, and will host an ultra-exclusive charity gala event on Saturday, Dec 14. This elegant sit-down dinner will also feature spectacular entertainment throughout the night, with tickets available shortly. All proceeds generated will be donated to SeaKeepers Asia and Oceans for All.

“We are grateful for the support from the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) with its first-ever KRSR Charity Gala. Asia is home to a diverse range of marine biodiversity, and our coral reefs provide a huge ecosystem to coastal living," said Julian Chang, President of International SeaKeepers Society Asia.

“Being part of the first Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous Charity Gala 2019 will assist us to reach out to yacht owners and the community to encourage involvement and commitment to research, protect, conserve and restore.

“Phuket, a must do on the Asian yacht sailing itinerary, is the right place for us to be able to lend our support and resources to create a better raise awareness of the current situation of our oceans. The KRSR is really stepping up efforts to expand its environmental and marine conservation footprint, and together with Oceans for All funds raised will go towards marine conversation and research in Phuket and beyond,” Mr Chang added.

The International SeaKeepers Society is a registered not-for-profit organisation that supports marine science and conservation by utilising privately owned yachts as platforms for oceanographic research, educational outreach, and marine conservation. Its efforts eliminate vessel costs and permit scientists to allocate those funds to maximise research potential.

Oceans For All Foundation is a non-profit organisation that endeavours to restore, protect and nurture the Ocean's ecosystem wherever tourism activities affect its balance and health. It is convinced that the tourism industry must be a leading promoter of ocean preservation of the ocean. It seeks to leverage synergies and like mindfulness among private and public sector entities. It started in Phuket with projects such as coral farming, beach cleaning and of course educating the local community. The foundation plans to further expand to other destinations where oceans are the leading tourism resource.

Mr Chang also said International SeaKeepers Society Asia is looking forward to supporting the local Phuket community through various CRS activities together with Oceans for All before the KRSR and moving forward into 2020.

The KRSR is also pleased to welcome Sunseeker Yachts for the first time to the 2019 edition, and welcome back the world’s leading yachting brands that are set to shine. These include prestigious shipyards such as Oceanco, Benetti, Burgess, Camper & Nicholsons, Lee Marine, Northrop & Johnson, Princess Yachts, Seal Superyachts and many more that are supporting the KRSR.

Craig Murphy, Principal Dealer Sunseeker Thailand-Vietnam, said, “The KRSR offers excellent opportunities and we are delighted to host the inaugural Sunseeker Owner’s dinner. We look forward to working with the KRSR team on future synergies and grow this already outstanding event.”

The success of the KRSR over its first three years continues to elevate its status by featuring an impressive fleet of attending superyachts and by generating excellent recognition within the global yachting sector. It has been celebrated by industry leaders as the definitive superyacht event in Asia, hailed as an outstanding success both in terms of prominent yachting brands on display and its relaxed and productive business setting. All help further strengthens Phuket’s reputation as the region’s yachting playground.

Numerous luxury and yachting publications reported how the KRSR has continuously elevated Phuket’s brand image as a high-end luxury “nautical & lifestyle” tourism destination. Since 2016, the KRSR has generated over US$3 million in public relations and marketing support, impressively exceeding its target year after year. This exposure provides outstanding brand awareness for partner brands in Asia and helps Phuket attract more local and visiting glitterati. It has also encouraged more superyachts to visit the region, promoting Thailand’s image abroad to global yachting and luxury tourism sectors.

The invitation-only Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019 offers all in attendance an outstanding opportunity to socialise in a relaxed environment with like-minded guests. It will continue to raise awareness even higher in 2019, so guests can expect to see more prominent and impressive superyachts. Events will again feature individual luxury lifestyle touch-points including the world’s most exclusive luxury beverages and caviar, plus an exquisite private beach BBQ at a fresh new location that will be revealed soon. Organisers have also partnered with Thailand’s award-winning Vikasa Yoga to conduct raw dessert cooking classes and demonstrations as well as yoga classes rooted in the Vikasa yoga method. This is exclusive for the 2019 rendezvous in line with ongoing KRSR wellness and eco-conservancy efforts.

The KRSR meets the needs of superyacht companies as well as private visitors who seek a reception area away from daily events while still being near the rendezvous action. A dedicated area in a refined environment matches partner brands and offers a range of top-flight services for both visitors and exhibitors. Bespoke sponsorship opportunities are still available for elite brands and companies to join the KRSR and leverage its growing industry platform. Sponsors and partners of KRSR can also contribute to activities in the lounge by displaying their finest products.

The Phuket News is a proud media sponsor of this event. For more information visit KataRocksSuperyachtRendezvous.com

