THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

In the hoop: Taiwan’s spinning street artist

TAIWAN: Isaac Hou is one of Taipei’s best-known street artists, famous for his mesmerising acrobatics using a giant spinning hoop.

culture
By AFP

Saturday 25 August 2018, 12:58PM

Taiwanese American street artist Isaac Hou performs with a cyr wheel in Taipei. Photo: AFP

Taiwanese American street artist Isaac Hou performs with a cyr wheel in Taipei. Photo: AFP

The 37-year-old Taiwanese American is a master of the metal cyr wheel, whirling himself around while stretched out inside the ring.

He performs on stage and television but still busks, drawing crowds in various spots around Taiwan’s capital, mainly in the shopping district of Xinyi.

Hou, who also practises the Brazilian dance-like martial art capoeira, as well as ballet, jazz and tango to balance his body, says he finds street performing liberating.

“The reason I wanted to become a street performer is because I saw it as a job without an unpleasant boss, having a great deal of freedom, a way to travel,” Hou said.

After high school, Hou travelled around the world doing odd jobs and learned kung fu at the Shaolin temple in China, going on to hone his acrobatic skills at circus performance schools in Denmark and Russia.

He turned to the Cyr wheel as an alternative to torch juggling, which he had started to do for a living.

Central Phuket

“I wanted to get away from doing fire so I wouldn’t have problems with the police chasing me around,” said Hou, who is married to Polish-Canadian dance teacher Magdalena Zieba.

But the freedom he finds as a street artist also has its complications.

“It’s hard to maintain a good schedule for a long period of time. When you have too much free time it’s easy to get distracted,” he said.

When Hou starts losing his way, he says the key is to just keep going.

“I guess what works for me is to keep putting one foot in front of the next, to keep doing something even if it seems pointless, to try to go out and do things and see people.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cheers in southern France city as court blocks McDonald’s sale
‘Gorgeous’ cheerleader billboards spark war of words
Vachira Phuket Hospital to review ‘lack of attention’ explosive rant by elderly man
Police stand their ground on female ban
The sweet taste of success
India’s billion-dollar battle
Slave to the rhythm - The natural phenomena of entrainment
Tham Luang cave boys says thanks to all rescuers
Bangkok gala for cave rescuers
Minivan owner, driver face punishment for ‘racetrack’ ride to Phuket
Phuket Tasty Fest underway
Dragons and steamed buns
At vintage drive-in theatres, the romance isn’t yet dead
Sunk Cost Error - The irrationality behind decision making
Phuket hosts seminar on Andaman Halal Tourism

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it

 