THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

In Paris, eco-friendly urinals spark sniggers and seething

FRANCE: In the heart of Paris, a radical experiment in urine management is taking place: new eco-friendly urinals which are prompting titters from some and furious complaints from others.

cultureenvironment
By AFP

Friday 17 August 2018, 11:58AM

A man stands at an ‘uritrottoir’ public urinal on the Saint-Louis island in Paris, as a ‘bateau mouche’ tourist barge cruises past. Photo: Thomas Samson / AFP

A man stands at an ‘uritrottoir’ public urinal on the Saint-Louis island in Paris, as a ‘bateau mouche’ tourist barge cruises past. Photo: Thomas Samson / AFP

In a city where men are regularly seen urinating on the street with wanton abandon, some have welcomed the arrival of the ‘uritrottoirs’ (pavement urinals) as an innovation that might help rid the French capital of unpleasant sights and smells.

But some residents have complained that the bright red boxes are a blight on the picturesque streets of the city.

Others say there is something more than a little distasteful about encouraging men to urinate right on the street, even if it’s into a box.

“It’s a little weird... but if you need to go it’s better than going on the street,” admitted Jonathan, a tourist from New York.

“It’s a little bit in the open, some people might be uncomfortable,” he said as several boats packed with tourists floated past along the Seine.

Topped with plants, these dry, organic urinals do not use water but are filled with straw which can be easily composted, according to Faltazi, the small French company behind them.

Three of the urinals were quietly installed around Paris under a pilot scheme in the spring.

But the more recent arrival of one of the boxes on the exclusive Ile Saint-Louis, not far from Notre-Dame cathedral, has met with a more robust response.

Local resident Francoise said she was “outraged” by its presence, describing it as “really not very attractive”.

“I like it, but putting it here is a bad idea,” said Gregory, a 43-year-old photographer who has lived on the island for the past three years.

“They should put them right by the waterside,” he complained.

QSI International School Phuket

But the urinals must be reachable by vehicle so that they can be emptied and to change the straw once every three weeks.

Paris City Hall said it had installed them “at the request of residents”, adding the project was still in a trial phase.

“We are totally ready to discuss the location,” said Evelyne Zarka, a senior official at the local town hall in the fourth arrondissement, which is home to Ile Saint-Louis.

The once pretty plants which topped the uritrottoir outside the Gare de Lyon, a major rail train station, appear lifeless, their appearance not helped by the cigarette butts and plastic bottles on top.

Other critics charge that the uritrottoir near the famous Moulin Rouge cabaret is an unnecessary addition, just a few paces from one of the city’s free-to-use public toilets.

Along with these 400 automatic facilities and pop-up urinals in nightlife hotspots, Paris has experimented with other innovative means of stopping the scourge of public urination.

One wall near the Gare du Nord station has been lined with mirrors intended to inspire modesty in men tempted to relieve themselves against it.

Laurent Lebot, one of the two designers behind Faltazi, acknowledged that the prominent location of some of the uritrottoirs was grating for some residents.

As for the lack of privacy, he said that police didn’t want them to provide too much space to hide, “to avoid problems with drugs and sex that can happen with enclosed urinals”.

But the biggest criticism so far is that the uritrottoirs only cater to men.

“For reasons of privacy, women need to be in a cabin, so the aim is to free up existing toilets for them,” the company says.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

10,000 Phuket volunteers join ‘We do good things with our hearts’ event
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Threatened by deforestation
Going green in Guadeloupe
India’s sea turtle warriors
Tarantulas off the menu
Phuket signs three-year foam container-free MoU
Rawai Mayor calls for fairness on sea gypsies arrested for national park fishing
Royal Thai Navy host marine conservation activities in Phuket
No match for cockfighting
Phuket Gov urges all to join big clean-up in preparation for Royal Cremation
City to reward people who dob in street offenders
Mother’s Day charity celebrations underway in Phuket
Dynamite fishing, drugs, threaten Myanmar's 'sea gypsies'
Donkeys at dawn in Kasbah

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 