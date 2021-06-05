In Memory of Daragh John O’Higgins

Long-time Irish expat Daragh John O’Higgins has peacefully passed away in Phuket on June 4 after a battle with cancer. Daragh, who was 59, was a familiar face to many not only on Phuket but on Koh Samui and in Bangkok and Pattaya, where he worked and lived for over 12 years.

Sunday 6 June 2021, 07:31AM

Daragh was a larger-than life character with a raspy Irish accent and witty sense of humor. He will be missed.

Daragh was well known for running TechWorx Asia, a leading AV/IT firm in Phuket and beyond where they assisted numerous luxury villa and yacht owners installing leading sound, TV and audio systems over the years. A larger-than life character with a raspy Irish accent and witty sense of humor, Daragh was a man you could depend on, he had a generous heart and helped many who were in need over the years. Daragh is survived by his wife Kay, his mother Sheelagh and father Brian, and his twin sisters Orla and Deirdre, amongst a host of loved ones from Spain, Ireland and Thailand. Prior to Thailand, Daragh lived in Majorca, Spain, for 12 years, where he still has numerous friends. Sleep well big fella and watch over Kay and us while sipping Hendrink’s & Tonics, and as the Irish saying goes, “We’re just like everyone else, just smarter, better looking and more fun.” Have fun our dear friend, memories will be cherished. Cremation ceremony will be held at Cherngtalay temple on Monday, June 06, 2021 at 1:30pm.