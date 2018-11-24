In defence of the GED

The Senior Director of the GED Testing Service has responded to the article published in The Phuket News titled, ‘The Dark Underworld of Thailand’s Foreign University Students’. The response, in full, is as follows:

By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 November 2018, 11:00AM

After reading the recent article, The Dark Underworld of Thailand’s Foreign University Students (see story here), GED Testing Service would like to provide information about the high quality and acceptance of the GED exam.

The new GED exam that launched in May 2017 is a high-quality exam that measures skills and commensurate with grade 12 level and above. The GED exam is approved by the U.S. Department of Education and has been certified as fully aligned with the U.S. education standards for college and career readiness.

We believe the article incorrectly refers to the GED as a “high-school equivalency certificate generally frowned upon by most of the Western world.” To date the GED exam and diploma/certificate is accepted by all 50 state departments of education, and the exam has gone through numerous analyses to demonstrate alignment to states’ high school content standards. The GED diploma/certificate is accepted for admission by more than 98% of U.S. universities. Scores reflecting performance on the GED test above the grade 12 level are also used for college placement in lieu of placement exams as well as awarding of college credit upon entering a university program.

GED graduates can be found excelling in college classrooms in the “Western world” and beyond — in some cases performing better than traditional high school students. GED graduates are enrolling and re-enrolling in colleges at higher rates than ever. More than 90% of these graduates are persisting from one semester to the next--sometimes at higher rates than traditional high school graduates in the U.S.

The GED diploma/certificate has proven itself to be a highly respected education pathway with the outcomes data to back its credibility.

We welcome any questions you may have about the GED exam and the millions of successful graduates that have used this credential to pursue a number of education and career pathways.

Sincerely,

CT Turner

Senior Director, GED Testing Service