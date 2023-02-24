British International School, Phuket
Improvised firearm, meth seized in Phuket drug bust

PHUKET: Police continued their drive on tackling illegal drugs and firearms in Phuket with five further arrests made in the most recent round of the crachdown on various crime on the island.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 February 2023, 02:00PM

An improvised gun was seized by Phuket Provincial Police from one of the suspects. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

For years meth has been Phuket’s favourite illegal drug. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The arresting teams were led by Pol Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto, the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner. Other top brass officers involved included Commander of Phuket Provincial Police Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and two of his deputies.

The arrests were made in Meang Phuket and Thalang districts. No police activities in Kathu were reported. The details of the arrests were disclosed by the police as follows:

Weerasak (Ex) Nilawong, 34, was arrested in Srisoonthorn for illegal posession of 46.33 grams of crystal methaphetamine (ya ice) along with 685 meth pills (ya ba). Evidence seized included a Honda Wave motorcycle and a gold necklace.

Supachai (Rob) Supsamankon, 31, was apprehended in Kathu. He was found in posession of 41.12 grams of ice. Police also seized hs mobile phone as evidence.

Chaiya (Ya) Liponpol, 52, was arrested in Srisoonthorn. From him police seized 5.05 grams of ya ice and 85 ya ba pills as well as his mobile phone.

Sikarin (Ram) Tanmaneeprasert, 22, was also arrested in Srisoonthorn. He was found in posession of three meth pills and a hommemade pen-gun with seven rounds of ammunition.

Also in Srisoonthorn, police nabbed Kriengsak (Noi) Kaewnern, 35. He was found in posession of 0.03 gramms of crystal meth and a methaphetamine pill.

Natakorn (Nat) Tanmaneeprasert, 19, was arrested at Phuket Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Laboratory where he tested positive for drugs. The youngest of the seven suspects did not have any pills or crystals on him.

Anawin (Bew) Suren, 23, also failed a drug test at Phuket Provincial Police and was arrested there. Just like Mr Natakorn, he did not have any illegal sutances on him.

All the seven suspects were taken to local police station according to the place of arrest to be charged accordingly.

