Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Improving safety, targeting illegal operators top key needs for Chinese FITs, research reveals

Improving safety, targeting illegal operators top key needs for Chinese FITs, research reveals

PHUKET: Cracking down on illegal tour operators and harsher penalties for businesses forcing Chinese tourists to buy products or services are just two recommendations that have been levied at Phuket officials in order to prepare the island to receive more FITs (free, independent travelers) from China.

tourismChineseeconomicsSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 September 2019, 06:04PM

Chanthanin Jongphadungsak, a PhD undergraduate of Burapha University, presented the conclusions from his research at a conference held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel yesterday (Sept 3). Photo: PR Dept

Chanthanin Jongphadungsak, a PhD undergraduate of Burapha University, presented the conclusions from his research at a conference held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel yesterday (Sept 3). Photo: PR Dept

The recommendations came from Chanthanin Jongphadungsak, a PhD undergraduate of Burapha University, who through the university conducted research project aimed at identifying key needs to be met in order to lure more Chinese FITs.

The recommendations were derived from interviews and questionnaire surveys of Thai government officials, private business operators and even Chinese tourists who visited Thailand.

Mr Chanthanin presented the conclusions from his research at a conference held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel yesterday (Sept 3), presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung.

Also present for the presentation, titled “Ways to respond to ‘Free and Independent Traveler’ (FIT) from China”, were Asst Prof Dr Saranya Lertputtarak of the Graduate School of Commerce at Burapha University, as well as government officers, tour operators and other representatives from the private sector.

Mr Chanthanin explained that results of the research were analysed and presented to government officers and business operators in order to discuss and suggest how to develop the tourism in Thailand to specifically cater to the Chinese FIT tourist group.

Among the topics presented, safety was a key issue, Mr Chanthanin noted.

“Also public transportation, and visa applications and extensions, have to be improved,” he said.

 

“The government should set up a system to examine illegal tour operators, as well as tax refunds from rural tourism in order to distribute income to rural areas,” he added.

Laguna Golf Phuket

 

“Tourists should experience the local cultures and new attractions, and the government should also examine the quality of foods and prices displayed,” Mr Chanthanin noted.

“The cleanliness of tourist destinations, restaurants and toilets should be improved too,” he said.

“Additionally, when something bad happen to tourists, there should be a system that can immediately contact the people directly involved in and those responsible for handling the incident.

“The punishment for tour operators should be harsher if they force their customers to buy their tours or products,” Mr Chanthanin said.

“For the private sector, Chinese-speaking training should be provided to hospitality staff. There should be promotion of new tourist attractions and apps created exclusively for Chinese tourists so they may be able to book tour guides or hotel rooms directly,” Mr Chanthanin added.

“According to interviews conducted, Chinese tourists love to make their payments through Wachat Pay, Ali Pay and Union Pay, as if they are in their country,” he explained.

“The government and the private sector have to discuss (these issues) and work together to further develop Phuket tourism,” Mr Chanthanin said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Snake on the beach! Burnt remains found in barrel? Bikers help kid in traffic! || September 4
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Lifeguard nabs snake swimming onto Phuket beach
Northern floods remain, heavy rain to continue
Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murder suspect caught, 20 years later! Wife found dead, man on run! 'Red flag' law? || September 3
Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist
Local polls likely 'early next year'
Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status
Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings
Body of missing Chinese tourist found
Cash for road race tip-offs
Sukhothai set to fight Podul aftermath
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dual-pricing at public hospitals? Surfer rescues at Surin! TM30/TM28 explained! || September 2
Phuket murder suspect arrested after 20 years, caught by traffic stop

 

Phuket community
Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

With all the talk of "clear water (forgot polluted) and beautiful (trash-strewn) beaches, there...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash

HKT was also remiss in not closing the runway during that storm which had the blackest clouds I'...(Read More)

Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash

I distinctly recall Thai DCA (now CAAT) was going to hold Tantisongprachai responsible. Of course, n...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

i imagine one of the conditions of his bail is that he reports to the police and also attends court ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Nothing new about this. We surfers have been saving tourists and locals for as long as I have been h...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Now we can see if TM-30,TM-47 ++ works, to se if criminals use it....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 