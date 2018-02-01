The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Improper Luang Por Chaem statue removed from Phuket temple

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that a “Luang Por Chaem” statue, one of several statues at Phra Nag Sang Temple in Thalang which was deemed to be “improper”, was successfully removed from the temple grounds yesterday (Jan 31).

construction, religion,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 February 2018, 11:21AM

Phra Ratchasirimunee, the head monk overseeing the administration of all temples in Phuket, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning Thawee Homhuan, Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit in Phuket Town and the head monk overseeing the administration of all temples within the diocese of Muang Phuket Phra Kru Metta Pirom, Abbot of the Thepwanaram Temple (Manik Temple) in Thalang and head monk overseeing the administration of all temples within the diocese of Thalang who is now also the Acting Abbot of Phra Nang Sang Temple Phra Kru Promprapatsorn,  Director of Phuket office of the National Office of Buddhism Winya Paladkhwa, and Thepkrasattri Mayor Piyawat Jirajamorn were on hand to watch over the removal of the 30 metre-tall statue.

A first attempt at removing the statue saw a steel sling being tied to the left hand and top part of the statue. However, workers failed to carry out the removal as the slings were too small.

Steel cables were then tied to the right hand of the statue but the cable broke.

The third attempt saw steel cable also tied to the statue’s head. Again during two attempts to remove the statue the cables broke.

Finally, as a last resort, a backhoe was used to completely destroy the statue.

C and C Marine

Mr Winya said, “Today is the highlight of the demolition. Everything has been done following a plan set out by the Phuket Provincial Offices of Public Works and Town & Country Planning. It was the safest and most environmentally friendly way to remove the statue.

“The areas where these improper statues were located will now be divided into two sections.

The first will belong to the Fine Arts Department who will have design plans laid out for what they intend to do with the area.

The second will belong to the temple, engineers will do a master plan to turn the area into a historical area.

Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn used this area as an army base in the past. Old people will also give some details for the improvement,Mr Winya explained.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Disputed B30mn lottery prize awarded to teacher

Not defending the cop, and he did lie about buying them, but, he found the tickets on the ground. Is he under some legal obligation to find the per...(Read More)

School director in sex scandal reports, hears charges

This pedophile headmaster was send home with 3 charges, bail was not requested. Hope for him he has body guards during his paid inactive posting and ...(Read More)

Phuket plans to tackle drug use among youths, prostitution

All they have to do is arrest 1 tourist for paying for sex services, and this goes viral on the internet, and the sex tourists will stop coming. So th...(Read More)

Assistance sought in tranquillising pack of wild Phuket dogs

these dogs did attack me and my wife also! most of them are "followers" but the leader of them is a brown dog, white legs white spot on ne...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

If someone calling showing signs"Tyranny",how should we call those countless comments by someone ?...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids net 15,988 meth pills, 1.27kg of ice

"welcome to always under drugs sinking Phuket" It's not only a Phuket or Thailand problem.It's a worldwide problem! Is our expert fo...(Read More)

School director in sex scandal reports, hears charges

Labour camps,such used in the 30'sand 40's by Germany would be a great idea.Put all kind of criminals or at least all people recommended by t...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

I have on occasion contacted the Editor to find out why the person in question is allowed to post his drivel all the time. It adds nothing and has bec...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

Welcome to Phuket - where we'll fleece you any way we can but turn a blind eye to all the real crimes being committed by locals. Good luck fining ...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids net 15,988 meth pills, 1.27kg of ice

Of course only lower-level drugs couriers/sellers are arrested. It never was other wise. Right? Welcome to always under drugs sinking Phuket. It wo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.