Immunity of fourth shot studied

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health is studying how long immunity induced by a fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine lasts, key information required before it decides when a fifth shot will be needed.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 8 April 2022, 09:41AM

Director-general of the DDC, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong. Photo: Bangkok Post

“We are still collecting the data found in blood tests to see how much immunity produced by the third and fourth jabs remains. The information we have so far is insufficient for us to say when a fifth shot will be necessary,” said Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Those who have not yet received a fourth shot should do so immediately, he said.

Having two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine was found in previous studies to be about five to six times more effective than receiving none at all in preventing death from the virus, while a booster was found to be 30 to 40 times more effective in preventing an infected patient from dying, he said.

There have been no records in Thailand to date of anyone dying from COVID-19 after receiving four jabs, Dr Opas said.

People aged 60 and over and those with underlying health conditions are especially urged to get their third and fourth boosters, reports the Bangkok Post.

As of yesterday (Apr 7), 22.15 million doses of a third shot and 2.28mn doses of a fourth shot had been administered, according to the DDC.

Meanwhile, two urgent tasks must be handled ahead of the Songkran holiday, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a meeting of high-level health executives from the ministry yesterday.

The first is to prepare all healthcare facilities for an expected jump in the number of new patients, said Dr Sura Wisetsak, deputy permanent secretary for public health.

The second is to protect the elderly, and other at-risk groups, from severe symptoms by getting as many as possible a booster shot, she said.

Kurt | 08 April 2022 - 12:44:42 

Dr Opas is talking sweet BS. Urging people to get shots. Where on Phuket to get a 3rd Pfizer shot? My hunting for it brings me no where. Phuket Must Win is not reacting. Vachira put arms in the air ( we don't know). Dr Opas, come with more than stupid press talks.

christysweet | 08 April 2022 - 12:31:38 

I'm 60 and tried to get a 3rd Booster two weeks ago at Thalang Hosp, where I went for the first 2. I was told to register with Phuket Must Win, which is impossible, and I'd have to travel all the way up to the airport which is likely far more of a risk than covid at this stage. Piss- poor policies abound.

CaptainJack69 | 08 April 2022 - 11:28:28 

Wow, 5 shots sounds crazy right? Until you remember the first 2 were Chinese snake oil. At least they finally stopped wasting everyone's time and money with that nonsense.

BTW, 5 or 6 times as effective as nothing is still nothing. Where do these people learn maths?

Kurt | 08 April 2022 - 11:09:07 

Urging people of 60+ to get 3rd or 4th shot?   Than tell me where can I go to get my 3rd Pfizer shot. Phuket.Win is not reacting/calling up. I went Mahogany/Vachira, got through them my nr 1 and 2 vaccinations. They not give them any longer. So? Where to go for nr 3 Pfizer booster ?

 

