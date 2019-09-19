THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Immigration to scrap arrival cards, launch new TM30, 90-day reporting apps

Immigration to scrap arrival cards, launch new TM30, 90-day reporting apps

BANGKOK: Foreigners arriving in Thailand will soon no longer have to fill out the TM6 arrival cards, and the Immigration Bureau is to launch a new mobile phone app to make TM30 reporting easier, reports Khaosod English.

immigration
By Khaosod English

Thursday 19 September 2019, 03:35PM

2019 Sept 19 immigration officer TM6 Khaosod English

2019 Sept 19 immigration officer TM6 Khaosod English

Another app is also being developed to allow long-stay foreigners to complete their 90-day reporting through a smart phone, the report added.

Kobsak Pootrakool, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, broke the news on Tuesday (Sept 17), said the Khaosod English report. (See story here.)

Both changes are designed to attract more visitors and accommodate those already living in the kingdom, Mr Kobsak explained.

“We made the decision last Friday. Within two to three months, life will be much easier [for foreign tourists and expats],” Mr Kobsak said.

Mr Kobsak was speaking at a hotel gala dinner in Bangkok to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Elite Plus Magazine, where audience members included ambassadors from 10 or so countries, said the report.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“[The immigration police] have to have a huge warehouse to store these papers,” Mr Kobsak said, adding that the police rarely look at the information in the forms, which are only stored “just in case”.

He also said the government and the immigration police agreed last Friday to streamline other procedures.

Foreigners will be able to report their whereabouts with just “four clicks” on a smartphone to fulfill regulations that require them to report to immigration authorities every 90 days, the report added.

 

Read the original Khaosod English story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Life for Patong bar owner! PM dodges oat questions? Sea gypsies retract complaint? || September 19
Wichit Municipality opens flood-relief donations center
Concerns raised again over Phuket wild monkey populations
Bank of Thailand warns ATM cards with only magnetic strips not usable after Jan 15
Chicken exports to China increases 700% amid swine fever outbreak
Water outage to hit Kathu, Koh Kaew
Dead model may have been raped, say police
NACC busts school kickbacks
Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 26,000 teacher to retire! Euro's push for TM30 end? Surin gets full-time lifeguards! || September 18
Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet
Rawai sea gypsies retract complaint over EIA, win access to Balai shrine
Pa Khlok powerless as electricity poles collapse
Heavy weather advisory remains in effect
TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

 

Phuket community
Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

The water supply pipe line to Phuket should already have been there. Now we start first a few years ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

It would seem that creating new and enlarging existing reservoirs in Phuket would be much more effic...(Read More)

TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

Comical. There's a pricey restaurant here in Kamala that was getting mixed reviews back in the ...(Read More)

Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder

Petty jealousy and 'little boys' with guns. Life is cheap here....(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Looking like more poor planning here...just robbing Peter to pay Paul, while doing little to address...(Read More)

NACC busts school kickbacks

About accused of criminal activities 'school directors/officials', what is happening next? C...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

It is remarkable that always the highest thai generals/admirals/Colonels show up at press conference...(Read More)

Pa Khlok powerless as electricity poles collapse

When we witness how deep power poles are placed ( better say: 'shallow') no one wonders anym...(Read More)

Europe trade body wants end to TM30

In the name of National Security! National Security?? Only on Immigration working days from 08:30...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Have a look at OneOcean's 3rd World European Website. It is a Not For Profit Non-Government outf...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential