Immigration to scrap arrival cards, launch new TM30, 90-day reporting apps

BANGKOK: Foreigners arriving in Thailand will soon no longer have to fill out the TM6 arrival cards, and the Immigration Bureau is to launch a new mobile phone app to make TM30 reporting easier, reports Khaosod English.

Thursday 19 September 2019, 03:35PM

Another app is also being developed to allow long-stay foreigners to complete their 90-day reporting through a smart phone, the report added.

Kobsak Pootrakool, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, broke the news on Tuesday (Sept 17), said the Khaosod English report. (See story here.)

Both changes are designed to attract more visitors and accommodate those already living in the kingdom, Mr Kobsak explained.

“We made the decision last Friday. Within two to three months, life will be much easier [for foreign tourists and expats],” Mr Kobsak said.

Mr Kobsak was speaking at a hotel gala dinner in Bangkok to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Elite Plus Magazine, where audience members included ambassadors from 10 or so countries, said the report.

“[The immigration police] have to have a huge warehouse to store these papers,” Mr Kobsak said, adding that the police rarely look at the information in the forms, which are only stored “just in case”.

He also said the government and the immigration police agreed last Friday to streamline other procedures.

Foreigners will be able to report their whereabouts with just “four clicks” on a smartphone to fulfill regulations that require them to report to immigration authorities every 90 days, the report added.

