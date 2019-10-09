Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

PHUKET: The Immigration Bureau has announced that the mandatory health insurance requirement for foreigners applying for a one-year extension to stay based on a Non-Immigrant O-A visa will come into effect on Oct 31.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 07:06PM

The announcement was posted on the Immigration Bureau website yesterday (Oct 8), stating that the change in the Immigration regulations follows the Cabinet resolution made on April 2 this year.

Under the new rule, all foreigners applying for a one-year permit to stay on an O-A visa must have health insurance coverage for up to B40,000 for outpatient services and up to B400,000 for inpatient services.

The order, issued by Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Chakthip Chaijinda on Sept 27, specifically states that the new rule comes into effect on Oct 31, 2019.

The order notes that health policies offering such coverage are already available at the website longstay.tgia.org

The order also states that policies issues by non-Thai insurance providers will be accepted as long as the B40,000 / B400,000 requirements are upheld. (See immigration order here. - keep scrolling down to see requirements in English.)

The accompanying documents published with the order yesterday as the redrafted regulations note that under Section 2.22 “In case of retirement”, the applicant must satisfy the same financial criteria as explained to The Phuket News by Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk in February – namely that applicants must have evidence of receiving a monthly income of at least B65,000, OR have B800,000 in Thai bank account.

The order published full B800,000 must remain in the Thai bank account at least two months before the date of the application and at least three months after the application has been filed – and must never fall below B400,000 throughout the year. (See story here.)