Immigration releases Phuket Sandbox stats

PHUKET: The Immigration department has confirmed the latest Phuket Sandbox figures as part of a report issued today (Sept 5).

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 September 2021, 04:00PM

Photo: PR Dept

The report stated that there have been 28,197 arrivals so far under the sandbox scheme since its launch on July 1.

It added that of that total, 4,963 are still in Phuket, 10,492 have returned to their home countries and 12,742 have ventured to other provinces in Thailand.

Of the foreign arrivals, 3,721 were from the USA, 3,470 from the UK, 3,153 from Israel, 2,262 from France and 2,247 from Germany. A total 3,794 arrivals were Thai.

Elsewhere, the Phuket Information Center reported on its Facebook page yesterday that B1.6 billion has been generated through the Phuket Sandbox scheme so far.

It detailed that of that figure, B565mn has been spent on accommodation, B376mn on tourism products and services, and B350mn on food and beverage purchases, including official service fees.

A total of B229mn was spent on doctors and health services and B114mn on other miscellaneous expenses.