Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery

BANGKOK: Two immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi airport have been dismissed from the force for colluding in forging visa stamps for foreigners entering the country illegally.

corruption immigration tourism police
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 March 2019, 10:10AM

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announces the arrest of three people, including two immigration police, involved in the issuing of fake visa stamps, at a media conference on Tuesday (Mar 5). Photo: Bangkok Post

Their dismissal followed the arrest of a 22-year-old Cameroon man, Clinton Naseli, in Songkhla province on Feb 15, immigration chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn told reporters on Tuesday (Mar 5).

Mr Naseli had been charged with using fake visa stamps and official documents to enter the country.

Investigators found that three people were involved in the scandal. All had been detained.

The trio are Pol Snr Sgt Maj Noppadon Booyawan, 38, Pol Sgt Maj Somyos Fumfongfu, 38, and Pannita Sruayngam, 37, the fixer. Ms Pannita confessed to charging foreigners B50,000 to arrange fake visa stamps.

The investigation was extended and three more Cameroon men apprehended.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said the two police officers were dismissed from the immigration police force and also face charges.

Since taking over at the immigration bureau, he had arrested five immigration police and 37 brokers involved in providing fake visa stamps, he said. More than 200 foreigners involved had their visas revoked.

He said no immigration officer found involved in visa skulduggery would be let off. All would face drastic action.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

