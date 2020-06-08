Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn

Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn

PHUKET: Immigration officers are hunting for a Thai woman and three Nigerians wanted for scamming people in at least four provinces, including Phuket, in a confidence racket that so far has amounted to B280 million being moved through an account used for receiving payments from their victims.


By The Phuket News

Monday 8 June 2020, 03:33PM

News of the scam gang was announced in Bangkok, with Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang present. Photo: Immigration Bureau

News of the scam gang was announced in Bangkok, with Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang present. Photo: Immigration Bureau

News of the scam gang was announced in Bangkok, with Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang present. Photo: Immigration Bureau

News of the scam gang was announced in Bangkok, with Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang present. Photo: Immigration Bureau

News of the scam gang was announced in Bangkok, with Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang present. Photo: Immigration Bureau

News of the scam gang was announced in Bangkok, with Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang present. Photo: Immigration Bureau

News of the scam gang was announced in Bangkok, with Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang present. Photo: Immigration Bureau

News of the scam gang was announced in Bangkok, with Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang present. Photo: Immigration Bureau

One of the victims received B290,000 compensation. Photo: Immigration Bureau

One of the victims received B290,000 compensation. Photo: Immigration Bureau

« »

The victim in Phuket was swindled out of more than B1.4 million, the Immigration Bureau has reported.

Immigration Region 1 Deputy Chief Col Phakaphong Sai-ubon broke the news at a press conference attended by Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang in Bangkok last Thursday* (June 4).

Col Phakaphong explained that Immigration officers were specifically investigating foreigners from Africa for scams operated through social media that invited people to join investment schemes or through which the scammers pretended to have affection for their victims, colloquially known as ‘romance scams’.

From questioning victims, officers were told that one particular group of scammers operating a fake call centre scheme told their victims that they would send expensive items to them, but required money to be transferred to them first to cover shipping costs, Col Phakaphong said.

Victims had transferred varying amounts ranging from B10,000 to more than B1 million, he added.

Col Phakaphong said that victims of the scam gang were all across the country. The victims the Immigration Bureau investigating officers identified were urged to file formal complaints at Wang Thonglang Police Station in Bangkok, Phuket City Police Station, Don Wan Police Station in Maha Sarakham and Bang Phli Police Station in Samut Prakan.

The victim in Phuket had transferred more than B1.4 million to the gang, Col Phakaphong said, without giving any description of the victim.

QSI International School Phuket

The officers’ investigation gained them a warrant to monitor a bank account that the gang was using, which allowed the officers to learn that transactions amounting to B280 million had been made through the account in the past year, he said.

The officers had now been issued a warrant to arrest four people wanted for their role in the ongoing scams, he added.

The four people comprised one Thai woman and three Nigerian nationals, he added, though he refrained from naming the suspects.

One of the three Nigerians had already fled the country before the arrest warrant was issued, Col Phakaphong noted.

At the press conference announcing the investigation into the scam gang last Wednesday, Immigration Bureau Chief Lt Gen Somphong presented B290,000 compensation for one of the victims, a woman.

No details were provided as to why the one woman received compensation, or whether other victims would receive similar consideration.

Correction: Not last Wednesday, as originally reported.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 08 June 2020 - 16:13:53 

I applaud the Immigration going after these criminals. same time I ask the victims, how could you so 'good believing' in these swindles? Where you not wiser, just dumb or what? Who in Thailand is doing business this way with Nigerians? Hello, wake up!  Mhh, perhaps to late. Money gone.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches to reopen Tuesday! Employing ex-convicts? 7 new Thailand cases! || June 8
Phuket marks 14 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses
Poll shows opinions polarised over Prayut’s first year as PM
Global virus deaths top 400,000 as Latin America infections rise
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures
Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening
Phuket marks 13 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
‘Burn down racism’: global protests mark George Floyd’s death
Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Not so fast
Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth
Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19
More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

 

Phuket community
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Further to my other comment, I will be making sure i follow all rules of social distancing etc while...(Read More)

CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Are we missing something in translations here? I'm embarking on my swim tomorrow at a beach wit...(Read More)

B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses

sigh......(Read More)

More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

Is a good news the opening of all these airports, but the second most important of the country is ...(Read More)

CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Well,more and more virus scientists believe that 14 days quarantine period is not long enough. It sh...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air

I made a mistake.Comment was ment for another article....(Read More)

Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn

I applaud the Immigration going after these criminals. same time I ask the victims, how could you so...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

Only running water at Surin Beach is from drainage. No toilets, no showers. People eat at mobil res...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

@Garyw007, To look into studies like that of Harvard School of Medicines and think about it is '...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

The mayor of Muang Saen Suk it threatening to close 'his' beach again as visitors don't ...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket

 