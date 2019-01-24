BANGKOK: Police today (Jan 24) arrested 27 illegal taxi motorcyclists at 13 stands where licensed riders illegally rented their vests to unlicensed bikers and even sold them for up to B400,000.

Bangkok police chief Sutthipong Wongpin talks to taxi motorcyclists at their stand on Rama IV Road during the raids today (Jan 24). Photo: Bangkok Post

Pol Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led the raid on taxi motorcycle stands on streets along Rama IV and Sukhumvit roads. Soi Sukhumvit 26 was among the streets with the highest numbers of illegal taxi motorcyclists.

“People have complained about unusually high fares and bad driving habits of taxi motorcyclists since 2014,” he said.

“Not only that, taxi vests are being sold for B300,000-400,000 apiece. The higher the vests are priced, the higher fares are then raised illegally.”

The Bangkok police chief said some licensed taxi motorcyclists leased their vests to people who did not have a motorcyclist’s licence for public transport and this compromised passengers’ safety.

Their public transport driver’s licence would be revoked. The campaign would be expanded, Pol Lt Gen Sutthipong said.

The arrested illegal taxi motorcyclists were each fined B2,000 for using private vehicles to provide public transport services, he said.

One of them told police he rented a taxi vest for B100-200 a day, and earned B1,500-2,000 a day.

