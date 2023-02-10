Pro Property Partners
Illegal Russian tour guide arrested in Phuket

PHUKET: A Russian man was arrested yesterday (Feb 9) for working illegally in Phuket as a tour guide, a strictly prohibited occupation for foreigners in Thailand.

Russiantourismcrime
By Nattha Thepbamrung

Friday 10 February 2023, 04:23PM

Mr Maslennikov is reported to have performed four border runs to renew his permission to stay without raising any suspicions. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Pavel Maslennikov, 29, was taken into custody at Soi Romanee by Phuket Tourist Police officers. The time of arrest was not specified to The Phuket News

Mr Maslennikov’s arrest followed a tip-off about a foreign man acting as a tour guide and leading a group of 11 Russian tourists to visit Big Buddha.

The group then proceeded to an elephant camp and Wat Chalong, or Chalong Temple, before heading to Phuket Old Town for a city tour. This was when Tourist Police officers finally approached Mr Maslennikov and took him into custody. 

According to Phuket Tourist Police, Mr Maslennikov stayed in Thailand as a tourist. Prior to his arrest, he had performed four border runs to Malaysia and back to renew his permission to stay in the country. Oddly enough, this had not caused any questions from Immigration Police at the border crossing in Satun.

Mr Maslennikov was released on bail and now awaits trial.

Pooliekev | 11 February 2023 - 16:16:28 

Maybe Kurt should be a tour guide? We could have a tour of things that make him unhappy in Thailand? A three month tour?

Kurt | 11 February 2023 - 09:46:10 

@Capricorn, that is precisely why we will not hear anymore of 'comrade M'. He managed so many re-entries due to the corruption of the Thai Immigration at the border. That is what Immigration now at all costs want us to forget. Immigration is lately at high levels so much under corruption fire. 
 'Work this away' is the best for them. They think. Forgetting/ignoring international C...

SEC2 | 11 February 2023 - 09:34:00 

I've been asking people for months how these young Russian families are allowed to stay in Phuket for long term when my friends with retirement visas or business visas have to go through hoops with paperwork and bank deposits. These people are NOT tourists.  They are buying household items and cars. How do they keep getting their extensions? Care to explain?

JohnC | 11 February 2023 - 09:15:39 

Far from the only one doing the same thing. Just like the Chinese, Russian tourists like to follow one of their own who speaks their language.

Capricornball | 10 February 2023 - 19:10:11 

Released on bail? I'm guessing that is the last we hear of comrade Maslennikov, who probably made a sizeable donation to the police to allow him to get out of jail. He should have been arrested and deported and black listed. They should also look into how he managed to get so many reentries.

 

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

