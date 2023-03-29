Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

PHUKET: A beach operator renting out sunbeds and umbrellas has been removed from Freedom Beach following an inspection by Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 4th Army Region, based in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, yesterday (Mar 28).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 10:26AM

A report by local government channels posted last night confirmed that officers led by Wattanapong Suksai, Chief of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket office (MNRE Phuket), also inspected the beach.

Joining the inspection were officers from the Phuket Marine Department, the Phuket Provincial Office and Karon Municipality.

Freedom Beach has been designated a “protected beach” and as such it is illegal to have chairs and umbrellas provided for rent to tourists on the beach, the official report explained.

Mr Wattanapong said that yesterday was the second time Lt Gen Santhi had joined an inspection of the beach by his officers.

The first time saw an illegal restaurant being ordered to be completely demolished. This second time, a sunbed and umbrella operator had been caught.

The operator had already been caught before, and was ordered to cease his operations on the beach. After four to five days, the operator quietly returned, and was caught, and warned again, he said.

This time, the operator’s equipment had been seized, Mr Wattanapong noted.

“This beach area must be maintained without any operators. It is a recreational forest area for both Thais and foreigners to come and relax. We must keep it a beach without bed umbrellas and be maintained as purely natural,” Mr Wattanapong said.

Mr Wattanapong recognised private parties charging a fee to access the beach.

“The are other routes to the beach that are free to use as they cross forest land,” he said.

Efforts will be made to help ensure garbage is collected from the beach, Mr Wattanapong said.

People coming to the beach must take their trash with them when they leave, he added,