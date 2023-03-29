Carnival Magic
Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

PHUKET: A beach operator renting out sunbeds and umbrellas has been removed from Freedom Beach following an inspection by Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 4th Army Region, based in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, yesterday (Mar 28).

tourismnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 10:26AM

A report by local government channels posted last night confirmed that officers led by Wattanapong Suksai, Chief of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket office (MNRE Phuket), also inspected the beach.

Joining the inspection were officers from the Phuket Marine Department, the Phuket Provincial Office and Karon Municipality.

Freedom Beach has been designated a “protected beach” and as such it is illegal to have chairs and umbrellas provided for rent to tourists on the beach, the official report explained.

Mr Wattanapong said that yesterday was the second time Lt Gen Santhi had joined an inspection of the beach by his officers.

The first time saw an illegal restaurant being ordered to be completely demolished. This second time, a sunbed and umbrella operator had been caught.

The operator had already been caught before, and was ordered to cease his operations on the beach. After four to five days, the operator quietly returned, and was caught, and warned again, he said.

This time, the operator’s equipment had been seized, Mr Wattanapong noted.

“This beach area must be maintained without any operators. It is a recreational forest area for both Thais and foreigners to come and relax. We must keep it a beach without bed umbrellas and be maintained as purely natural,” Mr Wattanapong said.

Mr Wattanapong recognised private parties charging a fee to access the beach.

“The are other routes to the beach that are free to use as they cross forest land,” he said.

Efforts will be made to help ensure garbage is collected from the beach, Mr Wattanapong said.

People coming to the beach must take their trash with them when they leave, he added,

Phuket community
Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM

Phuket may not be perfect. But Expo Phuket 2028 will help Phuket if given a chance ...(Read More)

All choked up on bad air

Its not so much the farmers its more thw rat catchers. People in the country eat field mice and eve...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

This filth has been oozing into Kamala Bay for decades, and the useless wastewater plant was put in ...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

It is no surprise that this recurring problem never gets fixed, because there is no professionalism ...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

Has anyone actually been inside the 'wastewater treatment plant' on the Pak Bang Canal in Ka...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

We are in Phuketland, which has its own rules at all levels. The government in Bangkok has no power...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

Another instance of the inmates running the asylum. Impotent governance allows the Mafia to call the...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

And I'm not sure what "former management" he was referring to, because as long as I ha...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

I've long held that the only way to lasso in the various mafias that do so much harm to Phuket&#...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

Kamala Pete, I will comment on the story. Here’s my comment: These kinds of stories are very upset...(Read More)

 

