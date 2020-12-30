BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Illegal migrants can apply to stay, cabinet confirms

Illegal migrants can apply to stay, cabinet confirms

THAILAND: The cabinet yesterday (Dec 29) approved the registration of illegal migrant workers, allowing them to stay in the country for two years, in a bid to contain the novel coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19immigrationSafety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 December 2020, 11:18AM

Twenty-five illegal migrants are arrested in Muang district of Kanchanaburi on Dec 12. Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen.

Twenty-five illegal migrants are arrested in Muang district of Kanchanaburi on Dec 12. Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said online registration would take place from Jan 25-Feb 13 and would allow Cambodian, Lao and Myanmar migrants to work in the country for two years, or until Feb 16, 2023.

Ms Traisuree said many migrant workers were found to be infected in the latest COVID-19 outbreak but when the government tried to test more of them in at-risk areas, many employers moved them to other areas for fear of legal action, and several illegal migrants also fled for fear of prosecution.

After the online registration is completed, health officials will conduct physical check-ups and COVID-19 tests. The costs of the tests and the required two-year health insurance, totalling B7,200, must be met by the workers or their employers.

Benihana Phuket

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said it was important that business owners cooperated by telling the authorities how many workers they needed. “It is the factory owners’ responsibility. If we find later there was no information submission or miss from the truth and find employment of illegal workers, [the factory] will be on the blacklist,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of 32 Myanmar and Cambodian nationals have been arrested and accused of entering Thailand illegally in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo. The raid took place at a construction site in tambon Tha Kham after a tipoff by local residents.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cambodia’s Hun Sen hails extraction of country’s ‘first drop of oil’
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger 
End of dangerous Patong beach road woes ‘coming soon’
Stay home, urges Prayut
New Phuket Prison receives first guests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First Covid-19 death in Thailand in 2 months! Four new holidays in 2021! || December 29
Rewat sets sights on helping COVID unemployed, people without incomes
Second nest of baby leatherback turtles hatch at Bang Khwan Beach
Sudarat launches new party
EU clears way for China investment pact
Mass random swab tests fail to find infected migrant workers in Phuket
First COVID-19 death in two months
Ministry seeks cabinet nod for registration of illegal workers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid situation ’more serious’? More long holidays to be created! || December 28
Small New Year events still allowed in Phuket

 

Phuket community
End of dangerous Patong beach road woes ‘coming soon’

Great news well done ...(Read More)

New Phuket Prison receives first guests

[ The Ministry of Justice wanted to give the prisoners a New Year’s gift.] I couldn't stop lau...(Read More)

New Phuket Prison receives first guests

Never let the truth get in the way of a good story Mr Astrology Ball- the trafffic police were busy ...(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation celebrates half-a-million sterilisations

Thank you John And Gillian Dalley and all the helpers volunteers, drivers, catchers and of course t...(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

International travel to return to normal by April? Good luck with that! I think people should unders...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

..And there is more. Vaccine is not used for children. (in my country it will not be given to anyone...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

Kurt: tourism delay? It looks like its dead for good with current international attitude to covid. I...(Read More)

New Phuket Prison receives first guests

“Traffic Police were busy with other duties today...". Yes, as usual, we all saw them doing ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

How many tourists come here and rent bikes with only an auto license, most probably. I myself have a...(Read More)

Sudarat launches new party

I will give you a name for the new Party. The Democratic People's Party...the DPP....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dewa Phuket Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 