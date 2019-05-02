THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

PHUKET: The owners of the luxury mansion under construction overlooking Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu have been given 30 days to remove the structure or face legal action.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Thursday 2 May 2019, 11:35AM

The plot as identified on the Treasury Department Land Register for Chanote land titles issued in Thailand. Image: Treasury Dept / Google Maps

The news follows an inspection of the site by officials last Wednesday (Apr 24), after which it was confirmed that the building was illegal as it contravened the ban on all construction above 80 metres above sea level. (See story here.)

“Kathu Mayor Chaianan Sutthikul on Monday (Apr 29) signed an order to suspend construction and for the building to be removed within 30 days,” Tassanee Saetong, Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) at Kathu Municipality, confirmed to The Phuket News.

“Officers from Kathu Municipality have posted the order on the door of the luxury mansion to inform the owner so that the owner can comply,” she added.

“After 30 days, if the owner of luxury mansion still has not ceased construction and removed the building in accordance with the order, we will file a formal complaint with the police,” Ms Tassanee said.

Amnuay Pinsuwan of the Phuket Provincial Land Office declined to give an appraisal of the value of land.

QSI International School Phuket

Instead, he referred The Phuket News to check through the Treasury Department website listing all Chanote titles validated in the country. (See here and here.)

 

The website gives the official Land Register value for the site as B1,000 per talang wah (four square metres), giving the prized hilltop plot of 10 rai, 16 talang wah (totalling 4,016 talang wah) an official land value of B4,016,000.

Mr Amnuay also declined to speculate what the property would be valued at if the luxury mansion were completed.

 

 

