Illegal drugs clampdown ramped up in Patong

PHUKET: Officials continued their campaign against illegal drugs in Patong yesterday (Dec 2) by conducting an inspection drive on foot and confirming that x-ray equipment has been introduced to screen possible offenders.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 December 2022, 02:34PM

The x-ray machinery was set up in a specifically sectioned area near the entrance to Bangla Rd, at the Rat Uthit Song Roi Pi Rd end of the popular walking and nightlife location.

It was not confirmed whether the machinery has the capacity to casually screen people from afar or whether suspects would be individually screened at the discretion of officials.

The move is part of a recent crackdown on illegal drugs in line with national government policy which has seen enhanced efforts undertaken to prevent and suppress their availability and sale.

Last night around 9:30pm, under the direction of Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul, a team of security officers and Kathu volunteer officers conducted an inspection of Bangla Rd and surrounding areas on foot to identify ay offenders or suspects.

They were specifically looking for anyone that displayed clear and obvious signs of illegal drug use or the intent to sell, including foreigners and tourists who are often targetted by sellers or who seek them out themselves.

As part of the clampdown officials urged anyone who spots any suspicious or blatant activity relating to illegal drug use or distribution to contact police or associated agencies who will deal with the matter.

It is important that everyone is diligent in this regard as a means to safeguard Phuket’s image as a tourist destination and a location that visitors will have confidence to travel to, officials commented.