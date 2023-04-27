Illegal drug users offered voluntary rehab

PHUKET: A mobile health promotion campaign has been launched to tackle the ongoing problem of illegal drugs by offering addicts an opportunity for voluntary rehabilitation.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 April 2023, 01:40PM

Health officials and police carried out two separate exercises on Tuesday (Apr 25) in the Kathu and Wichit areas of the island where local residents were offered the option to present themselves to be screened.

The mobile clinic was conducted at a specially designated area of Moo 6 in Kathu between 4pm-6pm where 16 people stepped forward to undergo urine tests. Of the 16 tested, health officials confirmed that three tested positive and would therefore be eligible to undergo a community-based rehabilitation therapy program in due course.

A similar drive was conducted at Baan Borrae just off Sakdidet Rd in Wichit between 5pm-7pm on the same day where a much larger group of 238 people volunteered to undergo urine tests, with seven proving to have traces of illegal drugs in their system. The seven people are also eligible to enter the therapy program, officials confirmed.

The dual-drive is part of a sustainable community project aligned with national directives on combating illegal drug distribution and dependence. At time of press it was not confirmed whether the project will continue or be introduced to other areas of Phuket moving forward.