Illegal cigarette smugglers busted

Illegal cigarette smugglers busted

PHUKET: Police arrested two women yesterday (Mar 4) on charges of smuggling illegal cigarettes onto the island in addition to being in possession of electronic cigarettes and hookahs, known as ‘baraku’ in Thailand.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 March 2023, 09:41AM

Officers from Muang police station conducted the raid last night and apprehended 47-year-old Ms Ya (not her real name) and 17-year-old Ms Porn (not her real name) who were found in possession of the illegal contraband at a residential property in Yaowarat Road, Talat Yai.

The seized haul included 470 packets of cigarettes procured from overseas, more than 70 e-cigarette devices and almost 500 inidividual pieces of hookah-specific paraphanelia such as disposable suckers and refill bottles.

Additionally, the officers retrieved a phone, a notebook computer and seven trading bookings detailing cash transactions from the sale of illegal cigarettes totalling B66,920.

The two females were promptly taken to Muang police station where they faced charges for violating the Consumer Protection Board’s order prohibiting the sale or possession of illegal cigarettes, e-cigarettes and hookah equipment that have not yet paid tax or passed through customs in the correct process to gain entry into the Kingdom.

