Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

BANGKOK: Police and the Interior Ministry are hunting for illegal associations that are fronts for illicit Chinese businesses nationwide after a whistleblower’s complaints against them.

Chinesecrimeimmigrationpolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 February 2023, 09:08AM

Whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit (right) presents his complaint to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn at Nang Loeng police station in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 20). Photo supplied

Whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit (right) presents his complaint to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn at Nang Loeng police station in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 20). Photo supplied

Withan Sukkan, an interrogative director of the Department of Provincial Administration, met Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief, yesterday (Feb 20) to file a complaint against unlicensed Chinese associations for their suspected vested interest, reports the Bangkok Post.

The targeted associations included one in the name of Yu Xinqi, who was recently arrested for allegedly using his association and business school to illegally bring Chinese people into Thailand.

Mr Withan said the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration assigned him to file the complaints, including one concerning Yu’s alleged operation of an unlicensed association and input of false information into a computer system.

Also, the permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry ordered provincial governors who were provincial association registrars to check local associations and take relevant action, Mr Withan said.

There were many fake associations nationwide like that of Yu and registrars could revoke them, he said.

Thai Residential

Pol Gen Surachate said Yu faced charges of crimes related to computer systems, fundraising and illegal association operation. He was blacklisted and would be deported.

The deputy national police chief also said he received a lese majeste complaint against Yu from whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit and police were working together with the Interior Ministry to tackle unlicensed associations.

Meeting Pol Gen Surachate at Nang Loeng police station yesterday, Mr Chuvit said Yu had referred to “the institution” to mislead Chinese people so he decided to ask police to take legal action related to the lese majeste law.

There were 500-600 associations in Kanchanaburi province alone, Mr Chuvit said, along with a proxy firm of Chinese lawyers on Rama IX Road and a triad’s unlicensed association on Srivara Road.

Pooliekev | 21 February 2023 - 16:35:03 

Ha ha. Kurt has got Chinese heebie-jeebies!! Careful mate, your phone and computer are watching you! Dont sit in your underwear in the basement any more!

DeKaaskopp | 21 February 2023 - 14:57:36 

@Kurt  Buying some F 35's with American spyware on board would be ok with you,right ?  Better you check all your electronical household goods.Maybe some are from China with spyware !

Kurt | 21 February 2023 - 11:36:50 

Bit by bit China gets a lot of grip on Thailand. Thai Government is giving step by step slowly their authority out of hands to China. Be aware that the chinese subs for Thailand will be full with spyware. Chinese put spyware all over the world were they get a finger behind the door. All for the many chinese the CCP has to feed! A difficult task.

Kurt | 21 February 2023 - 09:55:19 

That 'targeting' will be a blow for all high ranking Thai pocket filling officials who facillitate these chinese 'merchandisers'. Now starts a new anti Chinese cry, that of import of cheap chinese products, cheaper than same thai products. (BP 21/2)

JohnC | 21 February 2023 - 09:31:56 

Funny how Mr Chuwit has gone from an infamous figure of notoriety massage parlour owner who happily conspired with corrupt officials so he could run his 'businesses', to suddenly become an upstanding member of society dobbing in other illegal business owners. Some conflicts of interest maybe?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

